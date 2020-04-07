SPEARFISH — City officials have decided not to open the Spearfish water park for the 2020 season due to the arrival of COVID-19 in the area.
During the city council meeting Monday, Tyler Ehnes, Parks and Rec director, recommended to the council that the waterpark remain closed, citing a number of concerns.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has created some major hurdles for staff to overcome to open and operate the water park,” Ehnes said in a written recommendation to the council.
Ehnes explained that time was one of the biggest factors in his recommendation to keep the park closed. He said it generally takes four to six weeks of preparation to get the park ready to open for the public. The department would have to immediately assign more personnel to the task if the scheduled opening date of May 23 was to be kept.
Another time factor Ehnes said would be to properly train and staff the park with lifeguards.
“Lifeguards are essential for the water park to operate,” he said. “The concern is that there will not be enough trained lifeguards to be able to open the water park and operate it at its normal capacity.”
There are currently eight lifeguards approved for hire by the city, in the past Ehnes has said more like 45 to 50 are needed to operate at full capacity. The training needed to become a licensed lifeguard includes 35 hours of instruction and 25 hours of in-person training.
With projections suggesting South Dakota’s peak infection could each well into the summer, Ehnes said group limitations and the sanitizing of pool equipment would also present an issue.
“Even if COVID-19 passes by mid-May, there may be group restrictions lasting through the summer,” he said. “Should the city be encouraging large groups of people to come together at the water park during peak infection?”
With the city’s budget a top talking point for council, Ehnes said the city supplemented the water park’s budget by $80,000 in 2019, with the projected loss of revenue due to the COVID outbreak, Ehnes said the water park could end up costing the city upwards of $100,000.
Ehnes said another advantage to keeping the park closed would be to give maintenance crews a longer period of time to make improvements and perform annual upkeep to the pool.
“With the park being closed, staff could have all summer to work on the water park,” he said.
Ehnes’ recommendation to keep the park closed was unanimously approved by the council.
“As a community we are taking a leadership role in COVID-19 and I think that by letting everyone know now that the water park will be closed it shows that commitment that we have to our citizen’s safety; I think it provides a good role model for them as well,” said Commissioner Rob Herrmann.
