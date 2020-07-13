Spearfish to receive $2.6 million in CARES funds

SPEARFISH — The city of Spearfish will be eligible for $2,657,747 in Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) funds from the state of South Dakota.
At the July 6 council meeting, officials authorized a resolution allowing the city finance officer to begin sending reimbursement requests in to the state.
“There’s a long agreement with it, there are audit compliance requirements along with it that the city does comply with,” said Michelle DeNeui, financial officer for Spearfish.
Each request must comply with a list of eligible expenses incurred by the city from March1, 2020 through Dec. 30, 2020 for COVID-19 related expenditures that do not appear in the city’s normal budget.
