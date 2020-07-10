Spearfish to phase back into normal utility payment collections

SPEARFISH — The Spearfish Public Works department will begin collecting delinquent utility payments this month as the city continues to resume normal functions.
“We stopped performing this duty at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, and we feel that it’s time to start phasing this into our scan again,” said Dustin Lee, Spearfish Public Works director. “Business is flowing, we’ve released all the restrictions, and the city’s open and running now.”
Lee said the Public Works Department suspended collecting on delinquent accounts and shut-off procedures as a way for the city to help support citizens struggling to make payments due to COVID-19, as well as a practical response to slowing the spread of the virus.
“So then we’d be collecting a check or collecting money, and we didn’t want to have that interaction with COVID-19 around,” Lee said.
Now that commerce has resumed full-tilt throughout the Hills, Lee said there’s no reason not to start up normal functions of the department, although crews will still not be collecting payments door-to-door.
“We’ll hang a door knocker, and (customers will) get their utility turned off and they’re going to have to come down to city hall to pay,” he said.
Spearfish Finance Officer Michelle DeNeui said that there are around 285 past due accounts within the city.
“We have about $20,000 outstanding that hasn’t collected so those are accounts that are deemed either late, they just missed last month’s due date or they’re more than a month late,” DeNeui said.
DeNeui explained that under normal circumstances, a 5% penalty is applied to utility bills that are a week or more past due, however, that penalty will not be added to accounts that became delinquent due to COVID-19 until Jan. 1, 2021.
Lee said citizens with past due accounts will be contacted by the city and given the opportunity to either pay the balance in full, or work out a supplemental payment schedule that will work for them.
“We understand that there’s always extenuating circumstances. and we’ll look at it as fairly and unbiased as possible,” he said. “There is no formula for every account, each individual account will be looked at on a case-by-case basis.”
For more information about city utility bill payments contact the Spearfish Finance office by calling 642-1325, or by visiting www.municipalonlinepayments.com/spearfishsd.
