Spearfish staff hit by COVID-19

SPEARFISH — In an update during Tuesday’s city council meeting, Spearfish City Administrator, Mike Harmon said the city is seeing an impact from COVID-19.
“Approximately 10% of our staff has either been positive or been associated with a positive exposure,” Harmon said.
Harmon said the city is implementing a mask mandate within city hall when social distancing cannot occur.
“If we’re in a meeting where we cannot be socially distanced we’re requiring both staff and visitors to mask up if we can’t accomplish that six-feet,” he said. “It’s here, it’s impacting us. But I think we’re reacting reasonably, and we’ll do the best we can to keep providing the services we provide.”
