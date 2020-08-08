Spearfish sixth-graders snare title

WINDSOR, Colo. — A sixth-grade boys’ basketball team from Spearfish earned top honors at the Scheels Summer Finals in Windsor, Colo., on Aug. 2.
Spearfish edged Hoops 10 Cooper (Amarillo, Texas) 40-37 in the championship game to cap a 5-1 record.
A mask policy was enforced after the tournament’s first day, which also included players on the court.
Spearfish defeated Northern Colorado Elite 48-27 and Titans Black 31-21 to begin the tournament.
A 28-22 loss to Hoops 10 Cooper started Aug. 1 play. Spearfish conquered Colorado Titans White 36-13 to secure the number 2 seed for the semifinals.
Spearfish used a 5-0 scoring edge in overtime to outlast Hoops 10 Bartlet 40-35 in the semifinals.
Mason Southern connected on a 3-point field goal as regulation expired to force a 35-35 tie. Brock Lewis’ 3-point field goal put Spearfish ahead 38-35 in the extra session en route to the win.
That set up a rematch with Hoops 10 Cooper in the title game.
Thomas Hughes, Graham Hughes, and Tucker Olson combined for seven early points for Spearfish. Hoops 10 Cooper connected on five 3-point field goals and built a 29-13 halftime lead.
Spearfish trailed 36-20 with 6 minutes 45 seconds left. A full-court pressure defense generated several turnovers, with Spearfish converting on nearly every possession.
Thomas Hughes and Graham Hughes turned steals into layups. Lewis’ basket on an offensive rebound brought Spearfish within 37-33.
Mason Southern’s 3-point field goal and Tucker Olson’s basket put Spearfish ahead 38-37 with 20 seconds left.
Hoops 10 Bartley missed four free throw attempts. Spearfish made two to account for the final margin.
