SPEARFISH — The COVID-19 pandemic did not prevent four Spearfish senior track team members from having nothing to show for their final seasons.
Cole Herrmann, Ryan Peldo, Cade Lyon, and Ryan Rafferty — attired in graduation gowns, mortarboards, and running shoes — recently ran an unofficial 4x800-meter relay race April 25 at Lyle Hare Stadium to wrap up their high school careers. Roughly a dozen people including their parents and coach Andy VanDeest were in attendance.
No official time was kept, as the quartet did not really aim for a certain time. Rafferty said it took about 10 minutes.
Their season was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with two weeks of practice but no meet.
“We have been training since October for this season because we knew we had a really good shot of winning the 4x800 (relay) at Howard Wood,” Rafferty said. The four wanted to give themselves , their parents, and coaches one last race to give themselves a bit of closure.
Howard Wood was originally set for last weekend: May 1-2.
Rafferty recalled the overall mood was pretty good, and the team members had planned this endeavor for a while.
“We have been working towards our senior seasons ever since middle school track, so having our senior year taken away hit us pretty hard,” Rafferty said.
“During the race, it was fun and we were all having a good time,” he recalled. “After we got done, I think it kind of hit us that it was all really over.”
