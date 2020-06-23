Spearfish seeks proposals for childcare services at rec center

SPEARFISH — The city of Spearfish is seeking proposals from qualified, state-licensed childcare providers for a partnership to offer the much-needed service at the Spearfish Recreation Center.
Parks and Recreation Director Tyler Ehnes explained that rec center staff have been providing childcare for the children of essential employees in the community since March, due to COVID-19.
“Staff have seen that there is a great need for childcare within our community, not only during this pandemic but at all times,” Ehnes said. “After speaking with several childcare providers, we believe there is an opportunity to continue to offer childcare services to parents in need of that essential service in the ideal space already available at the rec center.”
The Spearfish rec center has features in place needed to host childcare services: A large outdoor play area, restroom facilities, several rooms with restrooms and sinks, a kitchen area, a full sprinkler system, and opportunities for expansion and use of other rooms, beyond the hourly care room and party room, within the facility.
On June 15, the Spearfish City Council authorized staff to publish the request for proposals for childcare services.
Rec center users should be aware that hourly care services will remain available and that future childcare services will not affect normal rec center operations, Ehnes said.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.