Spearfish schools changes close contact determination and quarantine periods

SPEARFISH — The Aberdeen School District has sent home 150 students since the beginning of school because they were deemed to be a close contact to someone infected with COVID-19.
And of those 150 students, not a single one tested positive for the virus that’s plagued the globe since the latter part of 2019. That’s according to Kirk Easton, superintendent of the Spearfish School District.
Keeping more students in school is the top priority of the Spearfish district and as such, the school board amended its restart plan Monday to better define the close contact criteria, the district’s quarantine guidelines, and the board implemented a fourth operational category in an attempt to stave off virtual learning.
First the definition of a close contact. Previously, if a student or staff member was within six feet of a person who tested positive while that person was contagious for 15 minutes or more, the individual was considered a close contact and was required to quarantine for 14 days. It did account for the situation in which the people were close proximity.
Now, the district will consider things such as:
• Was one or both of the people masked?
• Was there a barrier between the individuals such as a sneeze guard?
• Where did the close contact occur? Was in inside? Was it in a vehicle? Was it outside?
• Were there other mitigation measures in place?
If it is determined that the student or staff member is considered a close contact, they will be required to quarantine.
According to the newly adopted plan, after a person is found to be a close contact with an infected person, the South Dakota Department of Health will be notified as such, and the district will contact students and parents of the designation and that they would be contacted by the Department of Health.
Students who are labeled as a close contact are required to quarantine for 14 days. But, in an attempt to keep students in school as long as possible, the district will allow students, who do not have symptoms of COVID-19 for 72 hours, to return to school to complete the 14-day quarantine.
They will be required to wear a mask at all times when at school or at school activities, and the building principal and/or coach will determine when it is appropriate to remove mask depending upon circumstances such as at lunch, at recess, etc.
The students will be required to participate in symptom screening daily first thing upon arrival at school, and after lunch. If they do show symptoms, they will be required to go home.
The district is mandating that if the student has been identified as a close contact by the Department of Health because of a household member testing positive, the student will be required to quarantine for the full 14 days at home.
Since Aug. 20, 19 Spearfish students have tested positive for COVID-19. Of those, 13 were traced back to being infected by a family member, two students contracted it after carpooling, two shared a water bottle, and the other two, it is unknown how they contracted the virus.
The board also added a fourth operational category. Previously the district operated with three categories. In Category 1, the current operational category, masks are encouraged to be worn, but not required.
In Category 2, middle school and high school students and staff members are required to wear masks. There is restrictions on activities and limited access to activities and school buildings.
In Category 3, virtual learning returns and all students will conduct classwork at home.
The new operational category will fall between Category 2 and Category 3. It will be stipulated that middle school and high school students will attend school in person every other day.
Students with last names beginning A-K would attend one day, and students with last names beginning L-Z would attend the next.
This would allow for more social distancing.
The hybrid category would not effect elementary students.
