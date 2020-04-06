Spearfish schools change meal delivery locations

SPEARFISH — The Spearfish School District is amending the meal pickup locations beginning Monday.
Volunteers will now be at the following locations:
11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Front entrance of the high school
11:10-11:50 a.m.
Evans/Rocketship Park, located at 2416 N. 3rd Street — White Expedition
Mt. View Elementary, located at 400 E. Hudson — Green Expedition
West Elementary, located at 920 King Street — Red Expedition
12:20-1 p.m.
Butte Electric, located at 3540 Old Belle Road — White Expedition
Countryside Church, located at 625 Woodland Drive — Red Expedition
Mt. Shadows Park/Shelter, located at 320 Terry Peak — Green Expedition
Also, for Easter weekend, the volunteers will not distribute meals on Friday, April 10 nor Monday, April 13. Staff will providing three lunch meals and three breakfast meals on Thursday, April 9.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.