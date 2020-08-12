SPEARFISH — The Spearfish School Board unanimously approved the fall 2020 restart plan amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The plan indicates three categories of operation and ways the district will attempt to slow the spread of the virus.
Kirk Easton, superintendent of the Spearfish School District, said the intent and hope is that the district can open in Category 1; however, a full month is between now and the Sept. 8 first day of school and community case numbers could change drastically prompting the district to open the school year in a different category.
The plan is very similar to the plan revealed in July. Easton did amend it to account for comments and more guidance received.
“There are things that have been added, but it is essentially the same,” Easton said. “There is an assumption of risk. No matter what we put in place, there is always a risk that someone will possibly get COVID.”
Building-specific plans as well as an activities plan are expected to be released at an Aug. 19 special board meeting.
“The determination to move from Category 1 to Category 2 or 3 will not be made in isolation. The South Dakota Department of Health, the Department of Education, and local health officials will aid the school district with guidance and a recommendation in regards to what Category we operate and for what duration of time,” Easton said, reading from the plan. “They will also provide guidance to the school district should they believe there is a need to close a school and for what duration of time. However, the final decision will rest with the board.”
Easton said that local, state, and federal mandates may supersede school board decisions. He also added that if there is a need to change categories, either more or less restrictive, there would need to be an emergency board meeting called. When the need to move into a more restrictive category, the urgency to call a special meeting would be increased.
The revised plan includes metrics that would determine what category of operation the district should proceed in. They are:
• Category 1: Evidence of isolated cases or limited community transmission, case investigations underway; no evidence of exposure in large communal settings. The following thresholds would be used. Spearfish Monument Health would admit no COVID-19 patients during a seven-day averaged period, and there were no more than 2% of active COVID-19 cases within building populations.
• Category 2: Sustained transmission with high likelihood or confirmed exposure within communal settings and potential for rapid increase in cases. The following thresholds would be used. Spearfish Monument Health would admit one to five COVID-19 patients during a seven-day averaged period, and, there were 3-9% of active COVID-19 cases within building populations.
• Category 3: Large-scale, uncontrolled community transmission, including communal settings such as schools and workplaces. The following thresholds would be used. Spearfish Monument Health would admit six or more COVID-19 patients during a seven-day averaged period, and, there were at least 10% of active COVID-19 cases within building populations.
• During Category 1, the district highly encourages, but will not mandate facemasks. They, “are most essential in times when physical distancing is difficult,” according to the plan. Students and staff members are expected to have masks readily available in school. At times, students and staff members will be requested to wear masks. Those times would include science lab settings, chorus, densely-populated classrooms, among others.
Water bottles will be used rather than drinking fountains. Students will be taught how to properly wear masks, and good hand and respiratory hygiene practices will be taught.
Visitation will be limited, and all visitors may be subject to screenings.
For students riding the bus, parents are encouraged to transport their children to school rather than using the bus. Facemasks are required by all on a bus, and seats will be assigned.
• During Category 2, facemasks will be required for staff members and for students in sixth- through 12th-grade. They will not be required for younger students, but they will be encouraged.
No non-essential visitors will be permitted, and large groups that do not allow for social distancing, such as assemblies, performances among others will be suspended.
• During Category 3, learning will return to remote means. Schools will be closed for a minimum of 10 days and activities will be suspended.
As part of the plan, students are allowed to enroll in an online virtual academy. Students will be required to remain in one setting, in person, or online, for an entire trimester or semester before being allowed to switch.
Students attending the virtual academy in sixth- through 12th-grade, will still be allowed to use the school laptops. Easton said that a limited number of laptops are available for younger students.
Students participating in the virtual academy will be permitted to participate in athletics and extra curricular activities but will not be permitted to take in-person classes as well. Advanced placement classes are available on-line.
During the meeting, one community member spoke in opposition of a mask mandate, and six community members spoke in favor of the district mandating that masks be worn. This included Stephanie Bussiere, the mother of a son who has severe asthma. She said students are suffering without a mask mandate.
I’m a visual person, so I’ll do a little demonstration here. I know a lot of opponents to a mask policies are concerned that it violates personal liberty, you can’t force students to wear masks, this is a free country. … So here we go, I’m a high school student, I just showed up for the first day of school. It’s September. It’s hot. No masks are required. I go to walk into my classroom.
She took her shirt off and remained in her active wear sports bra. She also donned a ball cap.
“What does the teacher say? This is inappropriate. We as a school district have decided that policies be put in place to protect and for the benefit of the students, teachers, and staff around you, we require and prohibit certain things before you can step in the classroom.
She said the teacher would say that for the benefit of everyone else around you, you better put a shirt on right away.
She put her shirt back on. She also said that the teacher would require her ball cap removed and her cellphone stored.
“You better put that mask on for the benefit of the students, teachers, and staff around you before you are allowed in this classroom,” Bussiere said is what a teacher would say. “It is for the benefit of everyone around you - for students like my son who could be in the emergency room within weeks of stepping into that classroom.
To read the full plan, visit https://tinyurl.com/y5y4jdx6
