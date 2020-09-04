Spearfish schools approve final restart plan

SPEARFISH — The Spearfish School District on Wednesday approved it’s final reopening plan for the school year which begins Tuesday.
The district will open up in Category 1, which is the least restrictive category of the three approved by the school board. Students will begin the school year not required to wear masks, but they will encouraged to do so. Teachers will guide students on mask wearing and hand washing procedures.
The school board also approved amended metrics that will guide decisions to move from category to category if necessary.
Kirk Easton, superintendent of the Spearfish School District, outlined the metrics for moving around the three categories.
In Category 1 the COVID-19 test positivity rate, in the 57783 zip code, needs to be less than 5%, and there needs to be 1% or fewer active COVID-19 cases in a given school building.
A person is considered recovered after they have been released from isolation by state Department of Health upon meeting the following: at least 10 days have elapsed after their symptoms began, and at least 24 hours have elapsed after their fever resolved and their other symptoms have improved.
In Category 2, there needs to be a positivity rate between 5% and 10% and there needs to be 1-3% of active cases in a given building. In this category, masks are required to be worn by staff and students with the exception of students K-5.
In Category 3, teaching will return to virtual means for a period of at least 14 days. This is when there is a test positivity rate greater than 10% and more than 3% of active cases in a given building.
If both metrics are met, the school board will meet to discuss moving categories. They will receive input from Monument Health as to the hospital’s capacity and capabilities.
Easton said he receives weekly test positivity rates from Monument Health and Black Hills Urgent Care. He also receives information on the number of active cases among students weekly from the Department of Health.
The current test positivity rate is 8.5% and there are two elementary students, one middle school student, and two high school students, who have active cases.
There are approximately 730 students at the high school, 642 at the middle school, 560 at Creekside Elementary School, 330 at West Elementary School, and 185 at Mountain View Elementary School.
Discussion among board members ensued.
“I for one, think that we should have hospitalization rates as part of our metrics somehow,” said board member Scott Odenbach. “I have a problem of just using positive cases, as shown by testing alone, as a metric.
“I think we need to have some kind of language in here, my thought would be something to the effect a decision to move between categories been made with data received from Monument Health regarding system-wide hospitalization rates and/or capacity in the region,” he said.
Easton asked Dr. Andrew VanOsdol, a general surgeon with Spearfish Monument Hospital, who has been providing guidance to the school board, to speak.
“What I would say about using (hospitalizations) as a metric is, even in our own system we transfer a lot of people out,” VanOsdol said. Those transferred patients are not counted among the Monument Health hospitalization numbers.
“Unfortunately Rapid City, even at baseline, is near capacity. The other major problems with hospitalization, is hospitalizations lag outbreaks by two to three weeks.”
He said last week 20 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 within the Monument Health network. As of Thursday, Sept. 3, there 35 people hospitalized with COVID-19 within Monument Health.
“We have admitted more COVID positive cases in the last week than we have this entire time,” VanOsdol later said.
Board Member Ryan Niesent said he was concerned about a lack of testing in the area and using the positivity rate as a metric.
“Positivity, should be if we’re doing our job, inversely related to the number of positive cases,” VanOsdol said. “So the more we test, yes, we will see more positive tests, but we will see the positivity rate go down.”
He added that if the positivity rate does not go down and not a large number of tests are conducted, which is what is occurring now in the area, that means a lot of active cases are being missed.
Easton said he was surprised that only 400 tests were conducted in the area last week. This included perhaps around 250 asymptomatic people who were tested a week prior to scheduled elective surgeries.
VanOsdol said people, who are not presenting enough symptoms, are still getting turned away from testing locally.
VanOsdol said Monument Health’s hospitalization rate is 7.5%, — “7.5% of people who get the virus will become hospitalized. That’s consistent with most national data, he said.
“I’m still not sure of this idea of mass testing asymptomatic people, (how) the number of positive cases that (mass testing) would show is actually helpful data,” Odenbach said. “So many come back, from what I’ve read, are asymptomatic but are not but not spreadable but is coming back as a positive test.”
The South Dakota Department of Health has said that approximately 10% of asymptomatic people are positive for COVID-19. This has been consistent in numerous mass testing events throughout the state. The positivity rate does not include the antibody test.
Easton reminded board members that even if one or both metrics are not met, virtual learning may become a requirement if there is not enough staff in the buildings. He said a one-week trend would be used to move to a higher category. But then it takes two weeks to moved to a lower category.
“Two weeks … because if we’re in Category 3, that’s how long it takes to isolate to get our staff back,” Easton said.
Board President Mistie Caldwell urged caution.
“We’re treading in territory that we’ve never literally been in our entire lives,” she said adding that the board’s first decision will be a learning process.
“Whatever anyone of us feels personally about the level of degree to which people become ill or the possibility or probability of meeting their demise because of this, the reality of the expectation administratively from the Department of Health, is if you have that positive case that person is gone for 14 days. My intent at the end of this is to keep kids and the staff and everyone in school as long as possible,” she said later. “The fact remains, if someone tests positive they would stay home for two weeks. … And so I don’t know that arguing having more tests is going to keep create a frenzy it’s that if we have more positive tests people are going to be home how do we minimize that? What kind of steps can we take to keep those positive tests down?”
Odenbach said the decisions to move categories should not be a black and white decision.
“If the headlines today and yesterday are, ‘positive cases are up, hospitalizations down,’ well people here are saying we are going to see them go up. They said that in June and July. We’ll see. Maybe they will. Maybe they won’t. Let’s be able to take that into account for our part as part of our process.”
“So we would be meeting to move into a different category,” Niesent asked.
“Yeah,” Odenbach suggested. “Is Monument Health screaming saying, ‘Oh my gosh we’re having to put people outside in temporary tents,’ or are nurses checking their Facebook page because there’s nothing to do?”
Odenbach ultimately made a motion to use the proposed metrics but to consult with Monument Health and meet as a board before making that ultimate decision, which was unanimously approved.
