Spearfish school reopening plan will need new metric

SPEARFISH — The Spearfish School Board will need to amend the district’s restart plan after Superintendent Kirk Easton learned Wednesday, the same day as a special board meeting, that Monument Health would not be able to provide how many hospitalized COVID-19 patients live in the 57783 zip code.
The district plan uses two different metrics in which to base its operational level. For example, the district would move from a lower risk Category 1 level to a higher risk Category 2 level if there are from 3-9% of active cases within a school building’s population in a seven-day category, and during those same seven days, Monument Health admits between one and five COVID-19 patients.
Easton established the plan after visiting with Dr. Shankar Kurra, vice president of medical affairs for Monument Health. Kurra said the best way to plan was based upon COVID-19 hospitalization rates rather than case numbers. Initially, Easton was told by Monument Health officials that the district would be able to receive the number of patients from the zip code which is where most students live. But on Wednesday, they were told otherwise due to privacy concerns.
However, in Feburary, a bulletin issued by Office for Civil Rights, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services explained that the HIPAA Privacy Rule protects the privacy of patients’ health information but is balanced to ensure that appropriate uses and disclosures of the information still may be made when necessary to treat a patient, to protect the nation’s public health, and for other critical purposes.
The state and Monument Health have declined to release information beyond the county of permanent residence for the patient.
“We are going to have to look at a different threshold or metric,” Easton said.
He added that the state Department of Health is developing “hot zone maps” for school districts to use in planning purposes.
“It was supposed to be available Aug. 1. It didn’t happen. Aug. 10. Didn’t happen. (Tuesday) we were told that we would get it today, didn’t happen. I’m not sure exactly when we will get it,” he said.
To allow for one more board planning session, a special board meeting was set for 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 2 at the board room.
Easton said HVAC systems were increasing airflow into the rooms by at least 25% to move the air outside. And discussions are being held about putting in HEPA filters in rooms without windows, and in other small, confined spaces, medical grade air filtration systems might be installed.
Easton said approximately 2,200 students are anticipated to attend school in-person. Another 190 would attend via the virtual academy.
To read the district’s restart plan, visit https://tinyurl.com/y5y4jdx6
Activities plan
Stephanie Ornelas, the district’s activities director presented the activities plan. It also has three categories and mirrors the South Dakota High School Activities Association restart plan.
“A lot of things in my restart plan focuses on the coaches keeping track of contact tracing prior to practice,” Ornelas said.
Since there is not social distancing possible on a bus, students will be required to wear a mask during travel. Coaches will take a picture of everyone on the bus to assist with contact tracing if needed. On overnight trips, roommates in hotels will be required to sit next to one another on the bus.
Parents will be allowed to transport their children in private vehicles, but they will need to arrive at the sporting location at the same time as the rest of the team.
Ornelas said that the district obtained spandex gators.
“The same as Major League Baseball,” she said. “I’m hoping that the doctors with Major League Baseball know what they are doing. We’re following them.”
If there is a confirmed case, the student can return to school after self-isolating after 10 days and being symptom free for 24 hours without fever-reducing medicine. But the state high school association has mandated that the athletes must self-isolate for 14 days from the onset of symptoms and be asymptomatic for seven days. Those seven days may be part of the 14 days.
“The reason for that is they have found issues with the cardiovascular system and they want to take extra precautions,” Ornelas said. “There is also a protocol for coming back too. There is a gradual return of play protocol that we will follow also.”
The three categories, based upon the district level, determine who can attend the games.
“As of right now, we are at open attendance (Category 1), she said.
Facemasks are encouraged for fans, and players and coaches may wear masks on sidelines and benches. This is when there are isolated cases or limited community transmission in the community.
In Category 2 only a limited number of family members and high school students will allowed to attend the events. This is when there is sustained transmission with high likelihood of confirmed exposure within communal setting and potential for rapid increase in cases.
“If you are rostered on that team, you get to submit four names to have on a pass list,” she said.
Identification to get into the games will be required. Middle school and elementary school students wanting to attend the game will need to be on the pass list.
In Category 3, when there is a large scale, uncontrolled community transmission including communal spread, no activities will be held. No school will be held either.
“This is changing daily. Communication is what we stress the most,” she said.
Building plans
At Spearfish High School, students will be assigned seats. They will be in groups, and flexible scheduling will be utilized when possible.
“I have a distinct advantage at the high school … in that students can be self-sufficient when they are not in the classroom,” said Principal Steve Morford.
He said this year marks the most students enrolled in the high school in 17 years. And with nearly 30 kids in a classroom, it is impossible to keep six feet apart.
“So of those 28 kids, maybe 12 are going to be in the room at one time,” he said. “We have 28, double tables set up in the commons. We’ve never had that many set up at one time.”
This would allow for the other half of the students to work there while office staff will be able to supervise the students in the commons area.
“Juniors and seniors may have the luxury of not being in the building; however, the teachers will help formulate the plan in the coming days,” he said.
Band and choir may move to the auditorium where students can spread out, or they may move outside.
“It would be really easy to say, ‘Band is going to become music appreciation, and choir is going to become music appreciation,’” Morford said. “That’s not why kids are in those classes. I think kids would drop them like crazy if we did that.”
Drinking fountains will be turned off with the exception of the bottle filler.
“There is no perfect plan, and I will guarantee you this isn’t the perfect plan,” he said. “If there was a perfect plan we’d all be using it.”
Spearfish Middle School Principal Don Lyon said students and staff would face challenges this year.
But.
“This will not cripple our school district, and this will not stop learning,” he said. “We will embrace the adventure of learning, and changing, and growing. It will make us better in the long run. Middle school kids are amazing people.”
Masks will be highly recommended, bottle fillers will be turned on, but water fountains will be turned off. Each student will be issued a PE t-shirt and place names on them, he said.
Lunch, he said, would be held by grade level and classrooms would be released for lunch every three minutes. With 235 kids, the lunch line would extend down the hallways.
Students may use a locker if they would like, but it is not a requirement.
At Creekside Elementary School, Principal Dan Olson said that elementary schools have an advantage of staying in a cohort throughout the day. Those cohorts are the individual classes.
Large group settings and field trips would be rescheduled to the spring, and assemblies would be moved to the gym allowing for more space between students.
Immediately after recess, half the kids would go to their lockers, and half would go to the classrooms before heading to their lockers. This will allow for more distance.
During recess, half the parking lot will be coned off allowing the kids to spread out.
Lunch will be conducted by each grade level, and half of those students would go to lunch first. The other half would go to recess and then switch.
“There will be fewer than 100 students in the lunchroom at any time,” Olson said.
At Mountain View and West Elementary schools, Principal Nick Gottlob said he has held several Zoom meetings throughout the week and more than 100 parents attended. They were well received, he said.
Gottlob said that staff would preach social distancing when possible, good hygiene, and home monitoring by parents of their children.
“With that said, you can not social distance a classroom with 5-, 6-, and 7-year-olds,” Gottlob said. “We lack both the square footage and we also lack the capacity as 5-, 6-, and 7-year-olds.”
He also said that the board approved the hiring of another second-grade teacher using CARES Act money. This took the student to teacher ration down from around 24:1 to 20:1.
At all grade levels, students will be taught proper hygiene and how to properly wear a mask.
