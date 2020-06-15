Spearfish school leaders working on re-opening plan

SPEARFISH — Administrators of the Spearfish School District are working on a re-opening plan for the start of the 2020-2021 school year.
School has not been held in buildings since March 13 when Gov. Kristi Noem told schools to close to help curb the spread of COVID-19.
“We are starting what we call a re-start plan for next fall,” said Kirk Easton, superintendent of the district. “We fully intend, at least I do, to start school in session on Aug. 27. Of course things may dictate otherwise. But I think they would have to be pretty bad in order to not do that.”
Easton said a safe campus taskforce has been assembled and is looking into how health and safety items are implemented to keep students and staff members safe. The administrative team is reviewing remote learning surveys that were sent to parents and teachers.
“We hope to have a plan in place with all these specific guidelines for the board to provide feedback, and for parents to give us feedback … by July 1,” Easton said.
About 360 parents, or around one-third of them, returned the survey, while about half the teachers did.
Additionally, Easton said, the state has formed a start well taskforce to provide guidance to school districts.
Hail damage on buildings and vehicles
The June 4 hailstorm wreaked havoc on school buildings and vehicles, as many Spearfish residents could attest. Skylights at both West Elementary School and Mountain View Elementary School were broken, and facilities teams are protecting the openings and evaluating other aspects of damage.
Food distribution
Currently, breakfast and lunch food distribution will run through June 30. The district, Easton said, may apply to continue the program through August. If the district does apply for the program, they would need to provide meals to only school-aged children and names would be collected, as was the case when the program first launched in March.
Food distribution has declined in recent months, he said.
