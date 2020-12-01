Spearfish School Districts grants educators more funds

SPEARFISH — The Spearfish School District awarded educators money from the Coronavirus Relief Fund to the tune of about $300,000 district-wide.
Superintendent Kirk Easton said the money is being allocated for the extra time that the staff members are putting in this year due to COVID-19 pandemic.
“If we paid them for all the extra time that they are putting in, this wouldn’t be close,” Easton said.
From teachers teaching students both in their classrooms and online, to secretaries taking students’’ temperatures, and from the custodians extra cleaning efforts, to the administration tackling a plethora of other COVID-related items, the staff is going above and beyond what is traditionally expected of them.
The certified staff, administrators, and 12-month classified staff received $1,000; 11-month classified staff members received $900; 10-month classified staff received $800; and education support personnel and part time staff members received $500.
