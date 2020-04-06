Spearfish Middle School teams up with SURF to bring science home

SPEARFISH — With schools closed, teachers must continue to find ways of sending the class room to the living room, and the Sanford Lab Education and Outreach Department is helping to bridge that gap.
Dr. Peggy Norris, deputy director of the education and outreach (E&O) department at Sanford Lab, has partnered with Leslie Wangeman, eighth-grade science teacher at Spearfish Middle School to begin a flagship remote learning program, which brings science to the stay-at-home students vie teleconference.
“This is an experiment that has been really fun to try,” said Norris, “As much as we can help out teachers, we want to do that because we know how stressed out they are trying to make this sudden change.”
Norris said that this time of year would normally be filled with class field trips and class room visits to and from the Sanford lab, but with circumstances causing massive disruptions to school schedules, the E&O department had to get creative with their curricula.
Students are invited to participate every Thursday at 9 a.m., via Zoom, using school laptops, home computers, or smart phones. The presentation usually lasts for about an hour, and incorporates some sort of interactive feature, whether that be a home project, engaging the students in the conversation, or inviting scientists and engineers working underground to explain what they do.
“What I don’t want is to lecture at the kids for an hour,” she explained.
“(Last) week we talked about different engineering jobs and the new LUX design, that new project that’s being implemented and what engineers are and the engineering process and what engineering jobs are up at the Sanford Lab,” Wangeman said.
Wangeman said that she’s received a great amount of feedback from students who enjoy taking part in the talks every week, as well as their parents.
“We’ve heard from parents and students, it’s definitely something they look forward to in the week,” she said with a laugh. “It’s actually really fun to see parents leaning over the students shoulders as these presentations are going on.”
Norris said that the weekly interaction with the students has also been beneficial to the E&O program; as the students help guide the discussions with their questions and input.
“If they’re interested (in a particular topic), I’m going to figure out a way to do that,” she said.
“It’s a unique opportunity that honestly we wouldn’t be able to provide if we were in school right now,” Wangeman added.
Even though participation in the talks isn’t part of the required learning program, Wangeman said the students gain a lot of practical learning from them as well.
“It’s not a grade, it’s not a requirement, we don’t take attendance, so any of the students that want to be there; truly want to be there and just listen and have that kind of educational opportunity,” she said. “Even though you’re on a video conference, you’re still with professionals and, ‘how do you act in that setting,’ adults are learning that right now too, right?!”
Norris said adapting the E&O programs into these guided online talks has helped set a new model for outreach, which she thinks will continue after the world normalizes.
“I think it’s going to allow us to reach more schools, ultimately,” she said.
Wangeman said that she’s very grateful that the program has kick-started at Spearfish and that it’s been nice having Norris devote the majority of her efforts to her eighth graders; however, she hopes other schools in the area and across the state will be able to take part in it as well.
“It’s nice to kind of hog them a little bit” she said.
Norris said she and the E&O department are currently working on developing a similar program for high school students in Hot Springs and is more than willing to work with teachers of any grade level.
“If teachers want to I’m happy to work with them,” she said. “I would say that we could pretty much target any age group … We’re always willing to consult with teachers and make suggestions of possibilities they maybe didn’t think about.”
For parents who would like information about such programs, contact your children’s teachers, for teachers who would like to learn more about the Sanford Lab’s E&O program contact Norris by emailing PNorris@sanfordlab.org
