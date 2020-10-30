Spearfish Middle School moves to COVID category 2

SPEARFISH — The Spearfish School Board Thursday moved the Spearfish Middle School into operational Category 2 in accordance to the district’s restart plan.
The middle school has seen an increase in COVID-19 cases among students and staff in recent days.
On Thursday, there were eight active cases in the building leading to 1.27% of the student body with active infections.
According to the restart plan, if a building has 1-3% of the student body with active infections and the COVID-19 test positivity rate of residents in the 57783 zip code is between 5% and 10%, that school would move into Category 2. On Thursday, the test positivity rate was 23%.
Category 2 means that students and staff must wear facemasks, visitation will be limited, and any activities are open to a limited number of family members who need to be placed on a pass list. Photo ID is required for entry into events.
Kirk Easton, superintendent of the district, said the move from Category 1 to 2 would last through Nov. 13. At that time, the board will look at the numbers and consider moving back to Category 1.
“This is a precautionary measure to make sure the numbers don’t continue to get worse,” Easton said.
He said that the vast majority of students who contract the virus are getting it outside of the school setting.
“We’re just not seeing it student-to-student or teacher-to-student (transmission),” he said.
Easton said that the best mitigation strategy that the district is seeing is for parents to keep their children home when they are showing symptoms and/or when there is someone sick in the household. He asked parents to keep up those efforts.
The number of positive cases have ebbed and flowed since the start of the school year. A spike in numbers at the high school prompted the district to cancel the homecoming football game. However, those numbers have declined. On Thursday, one case was reported in the high school.
There were two cases at Creekside Elementary, one at Mountain View Elementary, and none at West Elementary School Thursday.
Thursday’s board action was the first time a Spearfish school changed the operational category within a building in the district.
There are 300 active infections in Lawrence County. A total of 925 residents have contracted the virus in the county. The county has seen a sharp spike in new cases in October. On Oct. 1, there were 442 total cases in the county. As of Thursday, there were 483 more cases than the beginning of the month.
