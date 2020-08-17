Spearfish Livestock Association awards first scholarship

SPEARFISH — The Spearfish Livestock Association has chosen one recent Spearfish High School graduate to be the lucky recipient of its first ever scholarship award.
“I’m going to CSU (Colorado State University) in Fort Collins, and I’m going to study health and exercise science, and I’m going to pre PA (physician’s assistant), so I’m hoping to work in a hospital,” said Ciarra Schoon, who graduated second in her class in 2020. “I’m really excited, I just have been looking forward to it for a long time.”
Aaron Thompson, president of the association, said the group started the scholarship as a prototype program to play a more active role in the community.
“Mostly we realized that if we don’t start acting like members of the community, maybe we’re not going to be members of the community much longer,” Thompson said with a laugh.
Thompson said Sundance State Bank, Belle Fourche Vet Clinic, and Great Western Tire sponsored the $2,500 scholarship, as well as from association members. The recipient was chosen via an essay contest, which Thompson said was aimed at taking a look at students with a more broad-reaching career path.
“We didn’t want this to go to somebody that was from inside our tribe. It was merit-based and as such, we left it pretty broad and wanted to see somebody that was going to go out and try and do something positive for all of us,” he said.
Although the competition was close, Thompson said Schoon’s writing ability is what set her ahead of the pack.
“It’s not just, ‘are you using your grammar well,’ but written communication is huge, I feel, and if you can’t communicate in writing-that’s a problem. So that’s just one of my little criteria that I was looking at,” he said.
Thompson said the association hopes to be able to make the scholarship award an annual event as a way of broadening the sense of community that agrarian culture is known for.
“So often when you do hear form the ranching community it’s griping because prices are bad, or griping because there’s too much rain, or griping because there’s too much snow, or not enough rain, or draught, or whatever,” he said. “We just wanted to get back out there and put a positive, friendly face on things for once.”
