Spearfish, Lawrence county butt heads over road responsibility

SPEARFISH — Spearfish officials were frustrated to learn that a proposed 1,568 lineal foot rec path they planned to build along Hillsview Road, which is owned and maintained by the county, would only be approved, but only it if the city took on the responsibility of maintaining the road.
“Part of the requirements to build this 5-foot concrete sidewalk … would be to obtain a permit to occupy the Lawrence County right-of-way as they currently own and maintain Hillsview Road in this section,” Spearfish City Engineer Kyle Mathis said as he addressed the council Monday.
Mathis explained that during the March 24 meeting of the Lawrence County Commission, approval of the permit was discussed.
“They did end up approving (the permit) contingent upon the city of Spearfish taking over right-of-way from College Lane to Brookdale Road,” he said.
Mathis said he was very disappointed that the commission added the caveat, because it hadn’t been brought up in any of the previous paperwork or discussions with the county before.
“Nowhere in their right-of-way permit do they ask or require another entity that’s trying to put public improvements in their right-of-way, to take over their right-of-way,” he said.
“They had already agreed upon it and then when we got to the point of, ‘OK so now we just need you to sign the paperwork to agree on it,’ they said, ‘oh no, now’s the time you need to take over the street,’” Mayor Dana Boke added. “No, now is not the time to do that, that’s the issue here.”
Spearfish has had numerous discussions with the county about taking over county-owned roads within city limits.
“We have quite a few roads that are arterial county road-ways that connect to the city,” Boke said. “That’s a bigger conversation than putting in a sidewalk for a project that we had already all agreed on.”
Mathis said he believes the added provision is an attempt to unload responsibility for this portion of Hillsview Road unto the city.
“I believe their staff and commissioners have labeled this as a good time to use this as leverage to have the city take this right-of-way over,” he said.
Mathis said he addressed the commission on the city’s behalf at the March 24 meeting and explained to commissioners that the sidewalk is meant to mitigate safety concerns over people wanting to access the rec path from that part of town.
“This is really a safety matter, that’s the real reason why the city is willing to put this 5-foot sidewalk in the county right-of-way,” he said. “We wanted to provide a safe means of travel for kids that want to do a straight shot to the elementary school.”
Mathis said he asked that the county considered allowing the city to move forward with the sidewalk and revisit taking over the right-of-way at another date.
“They respectively disagreed and they put that caveat on here,” he explained.
Councilman Rob Herrmann said he understood the county’s desire to have the city take over the right-of-way.
“This is a connection to our development that we’re taking care of, we provide services to that development through this road, we’ve acknowledged that this 5-foot sidewalk is important … I think this is an opportunity where we should just accept the responsibility for that piece of road, move forward, not take it off the table,” he said.
Mathis explained that taking over responsibility for a road requires a great deal of investment from the city, including curb and gutter repairs and replacements, asphalt maintenance, and striping every year.
“I think that’s a big ask to take over a right-of-way in order to put a sidewalk in here really on the county’s behalf,” he said.
Mathis also pointed to the fact that the county would still be responsible for a portion of Hillsview from College Lane to Evans Lane.
“So that would be pretty silly in my opinion to have a chunk where we go from city, to county, to city again,” he said.
Several members of council expressed their displeasure with the county’s actions.
“This is typical Lawrence County jargon,” Councilman Darick Eisenbraun said. “Dictating to us what we’re going to do; back tracking on their word. I’m not comfortable with it at all.”
“To be held hostage in a way, or to have leverage held over us for a small section of road when something is already set, is part of the bigger picture,” Councilman Dan Hodgs added. I’m not comfortable with taking over that section of road to put a sidewalk in at this point.”
“The sidewalk is to keep people safe and keep bikers safe and off the road; that’s what’s so frustrating about this,” Boke said.
The council voted to keep the sidewalk as part of the rec path project for time being, so the mayor and staff could attempt to negotiate with the county for a more equitable outcome. If the city and the county do not reach an agreement, Mathis said the first phase of the rec path can still move forward so as not to delay the timeline any further, and the sidewalk could be revisited in subsequent phases.
