Spearfish hospital to get COVID-19 quick test machine

PIERRE — Monument Health Spearfish Hospital is among nine sites in the state of South Dakota that will receive a machine that can test for COVID-19 in as little as five minutes.
Gov. Kristi Noem announced at her daily news conference Wednesday that South Dakota has received a shipment of quick-testing Abbott ID machines and testing supplies for those machines.
“These are pretty quick results. They will be very helpful for us in areas with vulnerable populations or in hot spots such as what we are seeing in Sioux Falls,” the governor said.
Calls to Monument Health about when the machine would be up and running in Spearfish were not returned by news deadline.
The Abbott ID, which weighs about six pounds and is the size of a toaster, is a molecular point-of-care testing machine for COVID-19. Molecular testing technologies help detect the presence of a virus by identifying a small section of the virus’ genome, then amplifying that portion until there’s enough for detection. This process can cut testing wait time from hours, if not days, to as little as five minutes for positive results and 13 minutes for negative results, said officials for the machine’s manufacturer.
South Dakota Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon said the state is excited to be able to deploy nine of the Abbott ID machines to eight sites across the state. She said the state has more machines, but not the testing supplies to use with them. Once they get more testing supplies, they will deploy more machines, she said.
In addition to Spearfish, the machines will go to Prairie Lakes Hospital in Watertown, Community Memorial Hospital in Redfield, the Huron Regional Medical Center, two to the city of Sioux Falls, the Mobridge Hospital, the Bennett County Hospital in Martin, and the Fall River Hospital in Hot Springs.
With those machines, the state will be sending materials for an additional 720 tests, Malsam-Rysdon said.
“This really helps us get more testing out there. This is good news for South Dakota,” she said.
Noem said the testing supplies for the machines are in short supply, but she said she has made a request to Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue for help in securing more supplies for the Abbott ID machines.
“This will be great to get those deployed to these areas with some supplies so that they can get up and running,” she said.
Malsam-Rysdon clarified at the news conference that the machines will remain the property of the state of South Dakota, but will be on loan to the various entities throughout the state.
“As we have differing needs in communities, we have the opportunity to redeploy machines to where they are most needed,” she said.
Each machine will come with between 72 and 96 tests, Malsam-Rysdon said.
But each location that will get a machine is responsible for securing their own testing supplies once the initial testing supplies run out, Malsam-Rysdon said.
“We will help them in any way we can to do that, but that problem is not going to go away,” she said.
Officials with Abbott say they have ramped up production and expect to deliver 50,000 COVID-19 test kits per day to healthcare professionals on the front lines nationwide.
The state made the request of the testing machines through a federal procurement site, Malsam-Rysdon said.
“We can also go straight to Abbott for these supplies and that is what these sites will need to do in the future,” she said.
Noem said she was on a conference call with governors from across the county on Wednesday and said they all are struggling to secure supplies for the Abbott ID machines.
“Production is being ramped up and I will expect that it will become much more consistent in the coming days,” she said.
