Spearfish High School sets graduation date

SPEARFISH — After COVID-19 upended any plans for high school graduation, Spearfish High School officials have set a graduation date.
It will be at 10 a.m. July 11 at Lyle Hare Stadium on the campus of Black Hills State University.
Since the March closure of schools across the state, Principal Steve Morford said he believes it is critical to have a traditional, in-person graduation ceremony rather than a drive-thru or virtual ceremony.
“I’ve always told seniors … the most important thing we do for them is to honor them for the years they put into their education,” Morford said in his Friday announcement. “.... Anything virtually to me, and to every senior I’ve spoken to, doesn’t mean the same thing. Graduation is for those seniors, but it’s also for, as we well know, for their family and everything they’ve done to get them through, and it is also for our faculty.”
Morford said the school would follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, set at that time. The graduates will be in the lower section of the stadium seating and family members will be in the upper section.
The ceremony will be videoed and broadcast on the stadium’s big screen as well as internet for family members abroad to watch. People can also watch the ceremony from outside the stadium.”
I’m pretty happy we have everything arranged thanks to the cooperation of Black Hills State and the city,” Morford said.
He said students would walk across the stage area, receive their diplomas, and if everyone is comfortable, will shake hands. They will have the opportunity to turn their tassel on their caps and then toss them upon the ceremony’s conclusion. They will walk out to their senior song and move to the nearby Ida Henton Park to reunite with their families.
Caps and gowns, for the large part, were distributed before the closing of school.
“You never like to say you have a special class, but for everything that this class has went through and missed, it’s going to be a meaningful class,” Morford said. “At this time, anyways, it’s the most meaningful … everything that this group has endured since March 13, they will always hold a special place in all educators hearts because we didn’t get to have a true closure with them.”
