Spearfish High School moves to COVID category 2

SPEARFISH — The Spearfish School Board Wednesday moved the Spearfish High School into operational Category 2 in accordance to the district’s restart plan.
The high school reported nine people had active infections Wednesday giving the school an active infection rate of 1.23%.
According to the restart plan, if a building has 1-3% of the student body with active infections and the COVID-19 test positivity rate of residents in the 57783 zip code is between 5% and 10%, that school would move into Category 2. On Wednesday, the test positivity rate was 33%.
The high school will remain in Category 2 through Nov. 20. If the school falls below thresholds the building will drop back to Category 1.
Category 2 means that students and staff must wear facemasks, visitation will be limited, and any activities are open to a limited number of family members who need to be placed on a pass list. Photo ID is required for entry into events.
This is the second time a Spearfish school has increased its COVID-19 procedures.
Spearfish Middle School moved into Category 2 on Oct. 30 when it saw a spike in its COVID-19 cases. It will remain in the category through Nov. 13 before dropping back down provided stats allow it. The middle school currently has four active infections.
Both Mountain View and West elementary schools have two cases and Creekside Elementary School has three active infections.
Kirk Easton, superintendent of the district said that the vast majority of students who contract the virus are getting it outside of the school setting.
“We’re just not seeing it student-to-student or teacher-to-student (transmission),” he said.
Easton said that the best mitigation strategy that the district is seeing is for parents to keep their children home when they are showing symptoms and/or when there is someone sick in the household. He asked parents to keep up those efforts.
There are currently 408 active infections in Lawrence County, an increase of 108 since Oct. 30.
Lawrence County, like much of the rest of the state, has seen a sharp spike in infections since August.
On Aug. 1 there were 27 total cases reported since the pandemic began. By Sept. 1, the number of cases climbed to 229. On Oct. 1, the total number of cases in Lawrence County was 442, and on Nov. 1, the total count was 1,061.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.