Spearfish Fire Dept. offers B-Day drive-by greetings

SPEARFISH — In this time of social distancing, birthday parties have become a casualty in the war against the spread of COVID-19; but that hasn’t stopped parents from getting creative with how they celebrate their kiddos’ special days, the Spearfish Fire Department is helping out by offering free personal mini parades for birthday boys and girls complete with lights and sirens.
“Kids are kind of in a lock down mode, for lack of a better term,” said Spearfish Fire Department Assistant Chief Rob Mathis. “They’re stuck at home, they’re now doing online school ... birthday parties and all that are being cancelled, so the original idea was to just give them something, even if it’s just for five minutes, something that makes them happy.”
Mathis said the drive-bys are a small way to make a big difference in a child’s day.
“Kids have always gravitated towards the fire department anyway, so it doesn’t take a whole lot to go out and make a kid smile,” he said.
“That was the whole thing; to try to make their day a little bit special.”
Mathis said the department’s email has been inundated with requests since they started offering the drive-bys.
“We’re trying to keep in within the three-mile limit (outside of town), and that’s only because we still have to be able to respond (to emergency calls),” he said.
Mathis said that the department has been trying to coordinate with other emergency responder like the Spearfish Police Departments and Ambulance Service to get in on the act as well. He said it’s a good way for the public safety departments to remind folks that they are all still here and ready to serve the community.
“They give a lot of time to the community as is, but this is in a different light,” he said.
Mathis said anyone wanting more information or to schedule a drive-by should contact the Spearfish Fire Department via Facebook messenger.
“It puts a smile on the kids face, it puts a smile on our guys’ face too.”
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.