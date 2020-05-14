Spearfish Fire Department blows the candles out on birthday drive-by program

SPEARFISH — The well-received Birthday Fire Truck Drive-By program started by the Spearfish Fire Department in in April will wind down Friday.
“There might be a few that are done after the 15th, but those are ones that were already prescheduled,” said Rob Mathis, assistant fire chief.
Mathis said the fire department was joined by the Spearfish Police Department and the Spearfish Ambulance Service in spreading birthday cheer around Spearfish by scheduling emergency services vehicle drive-bys for kids unable to have parties due to social distancing guidelines.
“We’ve had people actually stop us to thank us. We’ve had people drop a donation of at the fire department; all kinds of various different things,” Mathis said.
On average, city officials said three to five fire engines, two to three police vehicles, and one ambulance participated in the mini parades, which have brightened the days of approximately 100 birthday boys and girls.
“The amount of vehicles going out, it all depends who’s available,” Mathis said.
Mathis explained that the fire department took steps to make sure the birthday runs were as cost effective as possible such as scheduling multiple drive-bys per run and utilizing police cruisers that were already out on patrol in the runs. The parades also served a duel purpose of training for newer recruits.
“At no time were any personnel from any agency out of service, and, in addition to being a fun way for emergency services personnel to help celebrate the birthdays of children, these parades also provided training opportunities for volunteer firefighters on the apparatus,” Mathis said. “It allows operators time driving, and gets the apparatus out of the fire hall for needed use as well.”
For those fiscally minded citizens, the city explained that the birthday runs were coordinated to be approximately no more than a six-mile round trip to and from the fire station.
“The trucks generally get more than 6 miles per gallon, which would mean that the most fuel a truck might use round-trip would be no more than the cost of one gallon of diesel,” according to information provided by the city to the Pioneer.
“We feel that the service of bringing this act of kindness to members of the community restricted to celebrating birthdays alone in their homes and the hundreds of hours that the volunteer firefighters have offered up to make it happen for the month or so we have been doing it, greatly outweighs the fuel use,” said Pat Rotert, Spearfish Public Safety director.
Mathis said the birthday drive-bys would wind down Friday because mid May is usually when public safety department starts becoming more active.
“Traditionally the fire department starts getting a little bit busier with wildland (fire) season and the police department’s getting a little bit busier because its summer,” he said. “We may consider doing it again.”
