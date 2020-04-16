Spearfish extends COVID emergency ordinance enforcement

SPEARFISH — At a special meeting Tuesday, the Spearfish City Council voted to extend the measures taken to help combat the spread of COVID-19 by restricting some businesses, and closing others throughout the city.
“A few weeks ago we did pass and ordinance to set some mitigations in place for some businesses, and that has gone well, most businesses had already put some things into place for carry-out before we had it officially in place,” Mayor Dana Boke said during the meeting.
The ordinance stated that it would remain in effect from April 1 through April 30; however, it only extended enforcement of the mitigating measures until April 15. The council approved a resolution, Tuesday, to extend those measures all the way through to April 30, with Councilman Marty Clark the only “no” vote.
The measures state that all recreational facilities, public pools, health clubs, athletic facilities, gyms, fitness centers, and theaters, including movie theaters and music or entertainment venues, as well as all arcades, bingo halls, bowling alleys, casinos, and other similar recreational or entertainment facilities close and cease all operations for the duration of the ordinance. It also restricts all restaurants, food courts, coffee houses, bars, breweries, distilleries, wineries, clubs, cafes and other similar places of public accommodation offering food and beverages for on-site consumption, including any alcohol licensees with on-sale privileges, to close their doors to on-site/on-sale patrons. These businesses may continue to operate in order to provide take-out, delivery, curbside service, and drive-thru service. Any business continuing to operate in order to provide off-site service should implement procedures to ensure social distancing and operate in compliance with federal and state health guidance in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The council also discussed the issuance of another ordinance, which would extend off-site business restrictions and closures into May.
There were two versions of the second ordinance on the table for discussion. In one version, all business restrictions and closures already in place would be enforced through May 13, with the option of extending them to May 30.
The second version still restricts restaurants, bars, and other similar businesses to only offer off-site services, but it removes any language, which orders the closure of recreational facilities.
“It doesn’t order closures like the first one to consider does, it just gives council the option to pass a resolution that would order the closure of certain businesses,” said City Attorney Ashley McDonald.
Boke said the city is currently in talks with Monument Health and surrounding municipalities to gather information and coordinate efforts to start lifting curtain restrictions over the coming weeks.
“Monument Health is in the process of doing some modeling in how to open up businesses and what that would look like and what the timeframes are,” she said. “Anything we do really needs to be a regional thing and not a bunch of towns all doing their own thing. We need to look at it regionally for the Black Hills.”
Councilman Rob Herrmann suggested postponing a vote on any second ordinance until April 23 in hopes that city staff will be able to gather more information from Monument.
“I’ve been told by somebody who I greatly respect, ‘We learned in officer candidate school in the military to not make any decisions until you absolutely had to,’ so I would like to see us postpone this vote to April 23,” Herrmann said.
Postponing the vote to April 23 still gives council enough time to hold a second reading before the end of the month to determine whether a second ordinance will be necessary for May.
The council voted to hold off on making any decisions on a second ordinance going into May. Boke said she is hopeful that staff will have a better understanding of how long the city needs to continue implementing restrictions on businesses once Monument Health has a chance to assemble its information.
“We believe that Monument Health will have something possibly for us to look at, at the end of this week; beginning of next that we can really start looking at ways to implement it,” Boke said. “We are very hopeful that by the end of the month we could have a plan in place, baring in mind that there isn’t an outbreak in our area.”
No, the description of the two ordinances is incorrect. Recreational facilities are in both. The second doesn't specify a time limit. The council could add time limits by resolution. Both versions are available on the website.
Quarantine Minnehaha and Lincoln county. Let the rest of the state safely get back to life. Else, we won't have a state to get back "to"
