Spearfish Community Foundation brings COVID relief to local non-profits

SPEARFISH — The Spearfish Community Foundation, in partnership with the South Dakota Community Foundation (SDCF) and 1st Interstate Bank has awarded $17,000 in COVID relief funds to local non-profits.
“We got a notice saying (The South Dakota Community Foundation) were going to match all grants that we awarded for COVID related emergencies and requests,” said Liz Manning, chairman of the board for the Spearfish group. “The community foundation generally awards grants once a year in the Fall.”
Manning said the state grant match program allowed for up to $5,000 of grant money given by the local branch to be matched by the larger state organization. They advertised the grant matching program and reached out to past community foundation grant recipients to see if any of them had COVID related expenses that they needed help with. There were two non-profits which received grant matched funds from the community foundation during the first rounds in April – MakeSPACE and Camp Invention.
“Our grant made it possible for (makeSPACE) to purchase the materials they needed to make masks for workers in the hospitals and local nursing homes,” Manning said.
Funds also went to help Camp Invention switch to an online format for the summer. “It’s usually in person but because of COVID they had to switch it to a virtual camp,” she said.
After the first round of grant matching, 1st Interstate Bank donated $3,500 to the Spearfish group to be distributed for COVID related needs. When the statewide organization announced that they would be offering a second round of grant matching, Manning said the local fund once again put out the call for non-profits in need.
“There were a lot of people that needed the help and we were just glad we were able to do it,” she said.
This time, the Spearfish fund was able to award grants to three organizations – the Matthews Opera House.
“They had to discontinue all of their fundraising efforts, so we funded the activities that they were doing on line,” she said.
The Spearfish SOS (Sources of Support).
“They reach out in a lot of ways to the community. They help with rental, they’re providing diaper services for parents who are in need.” And Meals on Wheels, which Manning said was able to upgrade some equipment with the financial support.
All totaled, the local organization was able to award $17,000 to area non-profits in need of a little extra help due to the COVID impact.
Manning said she wasn’t sure if there would be a third round of grant matching coming from the state, but any non-profit in need can always reach out to the Spearfish community fund to apply for some assistance.
“We’re always available if there’s a COVID related emergency … if we can help, we will,” she said.
To contact the SCF, send information to: The Spearfish Community Foundation, P.O. Box 1184, Spearfish, S.D., 57783.
