Spearfish Canyon GC modifying daily operations

SPEARFISH — Spearfish Canyon Golf Club continues its operation despite the COVID-19 pandemic, albeit on a smaller scale than in a typical year.
General Manager Rob Kortan said Wednesday the club has enacted a number of practices to try protecting everyone while providing desired services to the best of their ability.
A notice on the club’s website outlines the measures that guests are to follow.
The clubhouse, pro shop, and locker rooms are closed to most of the general public. Restrooms are open to the customers, however, and they are directed to use the available hand sanitizer.
Staff members take calls on their phones and process payment for rounds and other services over the phone. The website lists greens fees as $25 for nine holes and $40 for 18 holes, including the cart. The phone number is 645-9822.
Orders are for credit cards only. No cash is being accepted at this time.
“We’re only allowing one individual per cart,” said Kortan, who added these days present a huge challenge. “We want people to practice the social distancing like the CDC (Centers for Disease Control) is asking.”
Kortan said staff members must sanitize the carts when they are staged to be rented, when they return from play, and when staff members park them.
“We’re trying to keep our beverage service available. We don’t want people in the building,” he said.
A customer calls into the clubhouse, and a staff member brings out the beverage. Kortan said staff members sanitize and put on gloves to prepare the order.
The sale is processed over the phone via credit card, but members may be charged to their account. Signage on the patio door indicates available items.
“Part of this with golfers is educating them,” Kortan said when asked about other safety measures. Information is released, and he said the course has removed all touch points on the course.
Those points include ball washers, towels hanging on those washers, tee markers, and water coolers. Golfers are asked to not touch the flagsticks.
Flagsticks were replaced on Tuesday, but the cups are upside down. This means the ball does not settle into the cup bottom, so a golfer may retrieve the ball without touching the flagstick.
The South Dakota Golf Association (SDGA) has created guidelines that courses may follow. SDGA Executive Director Tom Jansa said each course is different and agreed each course may tailor a safety program, from those guidelines, that best fits its needs. (See top of page 10).
“One of the major ones is that if you’re feeling at all questionable, you just don’t go out,” Kortan said in describing the guidelines.
He added while a golf course boasts a lot of open space, maintaining the 6-foot distance is tough to do because people naturally gather around the tee boxes and greens.
Kortan said the most difficult aspect is the uncertainty of what lies ahead.
“Trying to exercise perspective throughout this whole thing is difficult,” he said. “But it’s something that I try to think about on a daily basis.”
Kortan said there are more important things in life, so people must do what they can to protect themselves and their families.
“We have no intention of closing down operations,” Kortan said. He added the aim is to offer the course and services to customers as best they can.
Kortan said he appreciates the support that everyone is providing.
