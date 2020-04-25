Spearfish businesses to reopen April 30 under strict guidelines

SPEARFISH — During a special session meeting Thursday, the Spearfish City Council voted to approve the first reading of Ordinance 1316, which will loosen the restrictions and mandatory closures to businesses imposed by the city’s previous emergency COVID-19 response ordinance.
On Monday the council received a memo composed by a group of city business owners and the Spearfish Economic Development Corporation. In it, the council was given a list of recommendations for new standards and best practices each business could implement in order to remain in compliance of CDC guidelines and Gov. Kristi Noem’s executive order regarding COVID-19 while still allowing them to remain open to the public.
“We did receive a memo from that group and we are thankful for the work that they did,” said Mayor Dana Boke.
Before the council was presented with two different versions of the new ordinance to discuss, Boke cautioned that although the new ordinance may loosen restrictions on businesses, it is no indication that the threat of the virus has lessened.
“We can’t pretend that we are trending downward when we have not trended upward yet,” Boke said. Lawrence County saw nine positive COVID-19 cases in March. All nine have recovered, and since those initial cases, no tests have come back as positive. However, that does not mean that COVID-19 is not in the community. Local doctors have treated patients whose tests came back negative, but symptoms are consistent with COVID.
City Attorney Ashley McDonald presented the council with two versions of Ordinance 1316; the first would extend the measures set forth in emergency Ordinance 1314 through May 13, at which point, the council could vote to extend them even further.
“The second option loosens the restrictions by ordering businesses to follow the governor’s executive order 2020-12. That order limits the number of people gathering together to less than 10, or if it’s more than that then they need to maintain six-feet of distance,” she said.
Additionally, 1316 sets guidelines to help businesses ensure that they are complying with Noem’s executive order by enforcing social distancing within the business.
“In order to ensure compliance with the governor’s executive order the businesses must establish a maximum occupancy based on a formula of one person per 36 square feet of public area of the business. That maximum occupancy under that formula can’t exceed the occupancy as provided in the fire code,” McDonald added.
Councilman Dan Hodgs motioned to approve the first reading of the second version of Ordinance 1316, loosening business restrictions.
“I’m very encouraged by what I heard from Monument Health just in the fact that they feel more prepared to handle what could potentially still be a spread,” he said.
Councilman Rob Herrmann seconded and also added that it will now be the community’s responsibility to engage in safe practices to ensure that as businesses begin to open their doors to the public, everyone does their part to continue to slow the spread of COVID-19.
“We’re not through this and it is our community that keeps our community safe,” Herrmann said.
The council voted unanimously to approve the first reading of Ordinance 1316 (version 2).
Monument Health has created a best practice inspection service to help all types of businesses form plans to ensure a safe environment for staff and patrons.
“You can reach out to them and get signed up to have them do a walk-through of your business to kind of educate you about the coronavirus, also what the best practice would be for your business,” said Luke Donovan, one of the owners of the False Bottom Bar, who was also a member of the group. “It was nice to be able to talk to somebody and feel like we have a say and get our frustrations out and be able to try to come up with a plan that we feel … suits our needs, but also complies with what (the city wants) to protect the citizens of Spearfish, but yet allow us to try to get back to some normalcy.”
Thomas Worsley, president of Monument Health Spearfish Hospital and the Hills Market said he’s proud of the initiative taken by businesses in reaching out to Monument for information about how to handle doing business amid COVID-19.
“One of the things that we’ve been very proud of has been our community education effort. Many of our care-givers have been involved in going out (and) working with different businesses, preparing them for how life after COVID will be best suited in terms of making sure that the environment is clean (and) that the good practices that we’ve learned over the last few weeks continue to be adhered to,” Worsley said.
Dr. Andrew VanOsdol, who was not speaking on behalf of Monument Health, but has been involved with the inspection service, thanked the council for their decision to restrict business throughout April.
“A month ago at this time there were a lot of unknowns. We’ve proven in this community that our transmission rates can be very, very low for this virus, with proper measures. I really want to thank you guys for the efforts that you’ve taken so far and allowing us this time,” he said.
Angie Kent, who also works for Monument Health, but said she was not speaking as a representative for the hospital, also applauded the council for making the tough call, and added that the decision to restrict business helped play a major role in allowing hospitals in the area to prepare for a surge of COVID cases.
“The decision to make a … hard pause was not necassarily economical 100%, it was to help the hospital get caught up, to have surge plans, and we’ve done that,” Kent said.
“We had geared up for an earlier surge … we haven’t seen that volume,” Worsley said of Monument’s preparedness. “We are prepared to care for the community whether we have a surge or … regardless of the situation. Our healthcare system is very well prepared to support our current situation (and) the next phase. We will continue to be prepared in the event a surge comes down the road. ”
Worsley added that it can be difficult to predict when our area may reach its peak infection rate, but the time bought by the restrictive ordinance has given healthcare-providers the opportunity to be confident in their ability to respond.
“We know that there’s models that have predicted a surge later in July or a peak later in July; as much as we want that to be an exact science, we know that that’s been a little bit of a moving target just because the model is updated every day,” he said. “Regardless of what happens, we’ll be ready.”
The council is scheduled to meet again on April 29 for the ordinance’s second reading, and upon approval and publication in the Black Hills Pioneer, it would take effect April 30. The ordinance will remain in effect until July 31, unless it is repealed either by the city council, or Noem’s executive order expires at an earlier date.
“I don’t want this misinterpreted that things are back to normal,” Boke said after the council had voted. “We’re talking about flattening the curve, and we have not even started our curve yet, and we need to remember that here. It will be coming, and we all need to make sure that we do not let our guard down. We want our businesses to be successful and we want businesses to be able to survive this for sure, but we need to do it responsibly. Each family and each person needs to make the right decisions for themselves.”
City Administrator Mike Harmon said the city will be working with Monument Health and the South Dakota Department of Health to post guidelines for best practices on the city’s website within the month.
“We will have those out on our website prior to the end of the month to coincide with this ordinance passage,” he said.
“It’s really important for the business owners to read the ordinance for themselves and make sure they understand what it means for them and their business and not rely on other sources of information telling them what it might say and what it might require of them,” McDonald added.
Those documents can be found by visiting www.cityofspearfish.com/AgendaCenter/ViewFile/Agenda/_04232020-458,
And sdsos.gov/general-information/executive-actions/executive-orders/assets/2020-12.PDF.
The city has also launched the webpage, www.cityofspearfish.com/723/COVID-19, to provide resources to citizens, and on that site are links to those seeking reemployment assistance, small business disaster loans, tax relief, etc. People in need of assistance or looking to assist those in need may also fill out forms to get connected to various resources, organizations, agencies, etc.
