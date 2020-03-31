Spearfish budgets for COVID impact

SPEARFISH — The Spearfish City Council is preparing for a variety of budgetary changes due to declining revenues caused by the COVID-19 crisis.
During a special council meeting held via teleconference Wednesday, the mayor and council members heard a report from Spearfish financial officer Michelle De Neui, which outlined the best case, moderate case, and worst case scenarios for the projected budget numbers for the rest of the year.
“The best case scenario, we looked at a 25% decrease in all of our revenues from the recreation center and all of our sales tax,” she said. “All other revenue we have coming into the general fund excluding public safety fees we looked at a 5% reduction.”
The moderate scenario projected a 50% decrease in all recreation center fees and sales tax with a 10% decrease in all other tax revenue, and the worst case scenario projected a 75% decrease in recreation center fees and sales tax and 15% decrease in all other tax revenue.
For the sake of prudency, Spearfish Mayor Dana Boke said the city would use the projected moderate impact to adjust the budget, which she said means a loss of approximately $5 million in 2020.
“That’s pretty much where we need to be; how do we cut $5 million out of our budget,” Boke said.
The council also discussed the capital improvement plan, which is budgeted separately.
“Our recommendation is to … stop all non-essential capital purchases with the exception of Jackson Boulevard and the rec path project,” City Administrator Mike Harmon suggested.
The proposed rec path project will connect several recreational trails throughout Northern Spearfish to create a connected system. Construction of the first phase of the project will start at the Forest Products Ball Fields and connect to clear springs road, then back to McGuigan Road. Included in phase one of this project would be improvement to the sidewalk, which runs along Hillsview Road.
Phase two of the Jackson Boulevard project will run from North 3rd Street to University Street, and includes underground utility improvements, a roundabout at the Ames Street intersection, protected bike lanes, landscaping, and lighting, as well as updated infrastructure to the bridge that runs over Spearfish Creek.
The council agreed, and the floor was opened up for Kyle Mathis, city engineer, to discuss the pros and cons of moving forward with each project.
Mathis first spoke about the rec path, for which the city has already received a $100,000 grant from the Recreational Trail Program, and an additional $400,000 Transportation Alternatives grant, both from the South Dakota Department of Transportation and is very near ready to put out to bid.
Mathis also informed the council that the Association of General Contractors has developed a set of COVID-19 guidelines, which can be incorporated into any contracts the city decides to move forward with.
“We can wait another year, the grant is OK for up to two years I believe,” he said. “But if we wait another year, costs are probably going to go up. There may be a lot of federal aid money out there which will spur on a lot of other projects community, state-wide, etcetera that we’d be competing with.”
Because a portion of the project’s funding comes from the South Dakota Department of Transportation, environmental studies will need to be done, however, the portion of the path located at the sports complex could start to be worked on as early as this spring.
“This has been two or three years that we’ve been working on the project to, so I think the community would appreciate progress on it as well,” Mathis said.
The council voted to move ahead with the rec path; however, the Jackson Boulevard construction proved to be a more difficult situation.
“I believe that if we proceed this year, it will be less painful for the businesses adjacent just for the fact that they already have constraints on who can come and visit their business,” Mathis said.
Mathis also echoed his concern for waiting due to a higher demand volume for construction companies once the COVID crisis is lifted.
“(Jackson Boulevard) is a big enough project where there’s only a handful of contractors that can really handle this in one and a half construction seasons,” he said.
Mathis said one plus for waiting would be the possibility for federal aid, however, if federal money did become available, he said it could also be used for other projects currently on hold.
“The concerning factor I have with Jackson Boulevard is looking at our cash position, we would not meet our reserve requirements by building Jackson,” Harmon said.
Harmon pointed out that even in the best-case projected scenario, the city would still need to dip into the general fund in order to continue with this phase of Jackson Boulevard this year, which was budgeted for $3,449,000.
“We’ve got ($2.2 million) of cash on hand … so we would move into our reserve requirements by about a million dollars, again, in the best case scenario,” Harmon explained.
Mathis agreed with Harmon’s concern, but pointed out that if the council decided to move ahead with bidding out this phase of the project this year, construction wouldn’t start until May or June.
“So as far as the budget, we’re probably going to spend half to three quarters of what ever that bid is this year and the rest would be next year so that will help a little bit, but we’re certainly still going to be in a hole,” Mathis said.
The council voted to postpone making a decision on the future of Jackson Boulevard until the next special meeting, which will be held via teleconference at 4 p.m. today.
