SPEARFISH — A Spearfish floodplain remapping project, which began in 2017, has yielded unfortunate results leaving city officials with no other choice but to remove the Peoria and Rushmore streets pedestrian bridges in order comply with FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) recommendations.
“FEMA requested that the city evaluate the effects of (four) bridges as it pertains to the floodway,” City Engineer Kyle Mathis told the city council on Monday. “What we found out is that three of the four bridges caused a rise in the floodplain.”
Mathis explained that the four city bridges needed evaluation because FEMA did not have records of floodplain impact studies from when they were constructed. In order to remain in compliance with FEMA’s Community Rating System and receive the insurance benefits thereof, the city had to retroactively conduct the impact studies. The studies found that three of the four bridges did cause a rise in the floodplain; however, only the Peoria and Rushmore bridges’ effects need to be mitigated.
“Since they are impacting existing residential structures and privately owned properties, after talking with FEMA, we are going to need to take those out,” Mathis said.
The other bridge, located in the Spearfish City Campground can remain, because the effected floodplain area is on city-owned property. Mathis said the city will just have to send a letter to FEMA, signed by the mayor, acknowledging its effects.
“This one did cause a rise as well, of about one foot; however, all of the impacted property is within city owned property so FEMA will allow us to keep that one in place if our community acknowledges and understands the effects that the bridge is placing on that property,” he explained.
Both Mathis and Mayor Dana Boke said they discussed other options for mitigating the floodplain impact caused by the Peoria and Rushmore bridges, but couldn’t come up with a cost efficient way of doing so in a timely manner.
“Nothing can really be done without purchasing private property and or a very, very expensive possible mitigation to the creek, which would also probably require getting on private property,” Mathis said.
“We have to yank them out and we have to get the LOMR (Letter of Map Revision) right, and then we can possibly figure out how to put something back in,” Boke added.
Mathis said it’s important for the city to have an accurate LOMR registered with FEMA, because it aids in all floodplain determinations, which could affect property values, construction projects, and insurance premiums.
“The sooner we get this new LOMR in place, the better off our community will be,” he said.
Councilman Rob Herrmann said he was concerned, not only for the loss of the bridges, which are used as recreation points, but also for the safe redirection of traffic along the path. Mathis said users would be redirected to the 10-foot wide path along Evan’s Lane, and then east on Hillsview.
“For the most part they should be able to relink back into our rec path system over by Jorgensen Park,” he said.
Boke expressed her displeasure with needing to comply with FEMA’s recommendation without being able to put alternative routes in place.
“Not only is this inconvenient, but they’re not giving us time to build something else,” she said. “We can’t build something else for access before we pull these out.”
The council voted unanimously to approve the removal of the two bridges — begrudgingly.
“I just want to say that I’m going to vote, ’yes,’ but I don’t want to,” said Eisenbraun,
“Dragging my feet, ‘yes,’” said Klarenbeek.
“This is not a project that we want to do at all, but we don’t have an option,” Boke added.
Mathis said he hopes to have the removal project completed this year so the city can finalize its LOMR and move forward with future construction plans.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.