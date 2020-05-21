Spearfish baseball board working on COVID-19 protocol

SPEARFISH — Spearfish’s Legion baseball board will have a COVID-19 protocol for players and fans ready before June 1, when the first games are scheduled.
Parents and board meetings held a Tuesday evening meeting that board president Matt Kemp described as very positive.
“That’s what we wanted to portray to our parents: that this could change numerous times,” Kemp said. “We just wanted to make sure the parents were all in the loop.”
Kemp said parents learned how the board will approach things, along with the safe way for the program to have a season. They asked questions that the board answered.
A committee is creating an action plan to deal with the current situation. Kemp said the committee must follow certain guidelines from the city of Spearfish, state, and nation.
Kemp said some details of that final plan are in the works. Note boards will be placed at each field so people know exactly what is expected of them.
“The social distancing aspect of it is going to be huge,” Kemp said in describing the plan up to this stage. He added this is already being practiced with the players, and Tuesday’s meeting was to make sure parents feel comfortable with the players competing.
Social distancing and other protocols for fans will also be part of the plan.
“That’s going to take some great participation from not only our fans, but our parent helpers and our parent workers,” Kemp said. He added they will need to monitor the situation to help keep the players and fans safe.
Spearfish’s status as a Legion baseball program for 2020 has been finalized.
South Dakota’s American Legion declared May 8 that the state would have a Legion baseball season. The national committee said two days later that there would be no sanctioned season across the country.
The South Dakota executive committee adopted a motion May 13 allowing sponsoring posts, coaches and managers to administer a Legion program. They are to follow COVID-19 policies, have insurance, and have permission from city officials to play.
Kemp said the Spearfish team will basically be a Legion entity, but the postseason will look a bit different. He said the A schools (and not the Legion commissioners) will run the postseason.
Spearfish’s board is also working on a new, updated schedule. Previously scheduled games through the month of May have been cancelled, with first games now set to be played sometime around June 1.
Kemp said South Dakota will not run state and region tournaments at the state level, but players may wear the Legion patch on their jerseys.
“We’re able to buy their insurance to cover our kids,” Kemp said. He added Post 164 is able to use its budget.
“I think everybody’s itching to get out and have something for their kids to do,” Kemp said. “I think baseball can be played safely as long as we’re making the right choices and sticking to our plans.”
