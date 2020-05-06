Spearfish awards Jackson Blvd. phase 2 to RCS Construction

SPEARFISH — Phase 2 of the Jackson Boulevard project is scheduled to begin this summer. During Monday’s city council meeting, the city awarded the $4,060,400.60 contract to R.C.S. Construction in Rapid City.
R.C.S. was also awarded the contract for phase 1 in February 2019.
“We really appreciate them coming to the table and working with us on this because they really want to do the project, and obviously everybody here wants to probably see this thing move forward and get done too,” Spearfish City Engineer Kyle Mathis told the council.
The project was in danger of being halted earlier in the year amid budget concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic; however, Mathis explained the measures taken by the city and R.C.S. to help lessen the price tag.
“(We) reached out to them and asked them to see if they would be willing to take a hard look at the project and see where we might be able to cut some things,” he said.
Originally, the cost to complete Phase 2 was estimated at $3,892,259.81. Mathis said R.C.S. beat The Journey/Ainsworth-Benning in their bid of $4,263,136.64 for the project, but were still above the city’s estimate.
“R.C.S. Construction came in low bid … they were about 9.3% over the engineer’s estimate,” he explained.
As a mitigation measure to help offset costs, Mathis came up with a list of seven alternates, which bidders could identify as places they might be able to scale back if need be. For R.C.S., they went with alternate No. 3, which eliminates irrigation system in North Jackson Boulevard from Ames Street to Meier Avenue.
“City crews can hand water that for approximately one year until that vegetation is established, and thereafter should be able to grow on its own without irrigation or anything,” Mathis said.
The alternate reduced the bid to $4,254,572.35, but Mathis wasn’t done tightening the belt.
As soon as the council had voted to award the contract to R.C.S., Mathis presented a change order, which identified an additional $194,171.75 of savings for the project.
“These are some high-dollar savings that we found that we can purchase these items directly and then install them ourselves,” he said. “The cost reduction was the result of major voluntary cost reductions by the contractor and subs, some value engineering that we (worked out) a better, cheaper way to do things, and the utilization of city staff to install certain components of this project.”
Although the ending phase 2 bid is still currently $168,140.79 over budget, City Administrator Mike Harmon said that Mathis’ money saving measures were a great success for the city and a huge accomplishment for any city project.
“Kyle was being very modest in his call,” Harmon said. “Through his efforts and his efforts alone he saved the city almost $200,000; and so I think that’s worth recognizing publicly. What he did doesn’t happen often.”
