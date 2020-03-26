Spearfish approves ordinance to close businesses

SPEARFISH – In a special emergency council meeting Wednesday evening, city officials approved the first reading of Ordinance 1314, which will close all recreational facilities throughout the city and force many businesses to close their doors to on-site sales for a minimum of two weeks.
The order would not apply to places like retail and grocery stores, pharmacies, food pantries, emergency facilities, crisis shelters, and health care facilities.
The council plans to hold another special meeting at 4 p.m. on March 31 via teleconference to vote on the second reading of the ordinance. If it passes, the mandatory closures will last from April 1-15 at which point the council will reconvene to determine if that timeline needs to be extended. Because this is an emergency ordinance, there will be no public hearing; however, Mayor Dana Boke will allow time for public comment during the meeting. If you are unable to access the meeting via teleconference you may call or e-mail city officials with your comment to be read during the meeting.
Look for the full story on Spearfish City Council’s emergency meeting in Friday’s edition of the Black Hills Pioneer.
