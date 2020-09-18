Spearfish allocated $2.7 million in CARES Act funds

SPEARFISH — As part of the federal government’s Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which was enacted by congress in March, Spearfish has been allocated $2,657,747 in reimbursement for items deemed eligible.
“The South Dakota Bureau of Finance and Management is the agency that’s in charge of reimbursing cities for eligible expenses and they have identified items that are eligible,” explained Michelle DeNeui, financial officer for the city of Spearfish.
According to its website, the Bureau of Finance and Management identifies eligible reimbursements as follows.
“So long as the expense:1) was not accounted for in the city’s or county’s budget most recently approved as of March 27, 2020; and 2) was incurred between March 1, 2020 and December 30, 2020, the following may be submitted to the State for potential reimbursement from the CRF (Coronavirus Relief Fund):
• Purchases of personal protective equipment (PPE);
• Purchases of cleaning supplies used for disinfecting city or county facilities or equipment;
• Purchases of equipment used to maintain cleanliness or to sanitize items (e.g., air purifiers, sterilizers, or disinfectant devices);
• Payroll costs (i.e., salary and benefits) for public health and public safety employees;
• Costs incurred by the city or county on behalf of an individual testing positive for COVID-19 in order to ensure his or her isolation (e.g., hotel rooms, meals, security);
• Costs incurred by the city or county at public hospitals, clinics, or similar facilities, including expenses for establishing temporary public medical facilities and other measures to increase COVID-19 treatment capacity, including construction costs;
• Costs incurred by the city or county for COVID-19 testing, including serological testing;
• Costs incurred by the city or county for emergency medical response, including emergency medical transportation, related to COVID-19;
• Purchases of equipment made to establish and operate public telemedicine capabilities for COVID-19-related treatment;
• Purchases of equipment made to support remote work by city or county employees;
• Costs incurred to prepare city or county facilities for employees’ return to work or to allow the public to access such facilities while complying with recommended social distancing and other COVID-19 response protocols;
• Purchases of PPE, equipment, or supplies to create a reserve for response to COVID-19 cases within a city or county, even if there have not yet been COVID-19 cases in the jurisdiction.”
“When we file for reimbursement we have to provide documentation for what the request is for and then also proof of payment,” DeNeui said.
Because the city has to have already spent the money on the item before requesting reimbursement, DeNeui said she has to be absolutely sure the expense will be eligible, otherwise the city will just be out that cash.
“We do have a pre-qualification process, we can work with our … ‘planning districts,’” she said. “We can go to them and say, ‘hey we’re looking at doing this project, here’s the cost estimate for it, would it be eligible for CARES Act funding?’”
DeNeui said the city has worked with the Black Hills Council of Local Governments, which is the planning district Spearfish is a part of, before on many other projects. As an example, DeNeui pointed to an air handler system which was recently installed at Spearfish City Hall.
“We did receive pre-approval for that,” she said. “So as soon as we get the invoice from the company (that installed it) and make the payment, and then the check clears our banks so that we can prove it was paid through the system, then we’ll file that for reimbursement.”
The business district helps the city determine what expenses are eligible for the program that may be ill-defined in the summery by the Bureau of Finance and Management, but there are some very clear restrictions attached to the funds as well.
“The allocation that the city was given by the state; we cannot give it to any other agency,” DeNeui explained. “The state is not allowing us to sub-sub grant that because we are already a sub-grantee of the state.”
That means the city is not allowed to use those funds to reimburse any operations outside of city expenditures.
“We have asked, ‘there is funding there for ambulances and since Spearfish Emergency Ambulance Service is not a department of the city, can we assist the ambulance (service),’ and we’ve been told ‘no,’” DeNeui said. “That’s why there’s those other programs coming out for small businesses and non-profits and such. The state is managing the CARES Act money for the city so we’re allocated dollars for our use only.”
Recently, it was reported that Gov. Kristi Noem’s office spent $5 million of CARES Act money on an ad campaign to promote tourism in South Dakota. DeNeui said tourism is not an expense that the state has deemed eligible for cities to use the CARES Act money for, but that the governor’s use of those funds may be managed by an even higher tier of government.
“So one of the questions is, ‘what if a city or county expenditure is not listed in the above, but it is mentioned in the U.S. Treasure’s guidance,’” she posed. “I know that tourism allocation is listed in the Treasury guidance.”
DeNeui said the guidance from the Bureau of Finance and Management is that cities and counties should presume an expense will not be reimbursed if it is not listed by the bureau.
DeNeui said she didn’t know if the city could use any of the CARES Act money to help pay for the new sports complex being constructed along with the cities Sky Ridge housing project, but she was skeptical even though one of its main functions would also be to attract tourism.
“I would have to read into the treasury guidance on (using the money for tourism), because it was really directed at rebranding of your community. So something that’s new, I don’t think is a rebranding,” she said. “I’m relying on the state for the majority of my guidance because that’s who’s going to control the dollars that I can get.”
Although the governor’s ad may have opened a loop-hole for cities to use the money in more creative ways, DeNeui said Spearfish is sticking with a more conservative approach to the funds in order to ensure they will be available and used to directly serve the community.
“We’ve really been focusing on what we as a city can do to protect our employees and protect the community here from this pandemic and maybe a future outbreak,” she said. “So we’re looking at what we can do to make sure that we can provide for our community.”
The city has already laid out a planned budget for the $2.6 million it is eligible to be reimbursed. Spearfish’s planned use of the allocated $2,657,747 of CRF is:
• Public Safety Wages (hours from 3-1-2020 to 12-30-2020 are eligible) $2,241,897
• Operations of the essential person daycare at the Rec Center estimated at $95,000
• Personal Protective Equipment and additional cleaning supplies estimated at $65,000
• City Hall Air Purification System $30,358
• Emergency Operations Center staff time estimated at $25,000
• Daily disinfecting of park structures estimated at $15,000
• Equipment for remote work capabilities for essential staff estimated at $25,000
• Air purifications systems at critical facilities estimated at $11,000
• Council chamber camera and sound system for web-broadcast meetings. (waiting on quote.)
To date, the city has been approved to receive $781,809.92 in reimbursement money.
