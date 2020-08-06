Sparks fly over planned Labor Day fireworks

LEAD — Planned fireworks on Labor Day this year caused a few sparks at the Lead City Commission meeting Monday, as Mayor Ron Everett questioned whether the city should hold its famous spectacle at all.
Sierra Ward, executive director of the Lead Area Chamber of Commerce, reported Monday that the Gold Camp Jubilee celebration activities will be condensed and held on Sunday, Sept. 6 and Monday, Sept. 7 culminating with the much anticipated fireworks display on Labor Day. Ward said the decision to delay the fireworks was made in part to accommodate a request from the city parks department, which expressed concern about its small staff being more capable of handling cleanup for fireworks that are held on Monday. Additionally, by moving the fireworks to Monday, Ward said the Gold Camp Jubilee committee hopes that people who go out of town for the weekend will still be able to enjoy them.
Plans for the Gold Camp Jubilee celebration are still underway. The annual event, traditionally held for three days over the Fourth of July, has historically drawn a large crowd of tourists to town for a party in the park, a parade, and various events throughout town. This year, amidst uncertainties surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, Chamber volunteers opted to postpone the Gold Camp Jubilee celebration to Labor Day weekend.
“The parks department asked us if that was a possibility,” Ward said. “They’re working with a very small crew this year and they weren’t able to hire as many people as they normally do. A lot of people go out of town for the holiday weekend. So, instead of having the fireworks in the middle of this event, we will end the event with the fireworks and make it the grand finale.”
But Everett questioned whether the fireworks should be held at all.
“In my mind, the fireworks are the draw to bring people to town to spend money in the bars and restaurants and gift shops and those places,” he said. “Now we have pushed them off to a Monday night when mostly it will be the Lead citizens that will get a great bang out of it. But the city won’t benefit with sales tax and those things.”
However, in later comments, Everett acknowledged that holding the fireworks on Monday could decrease the crowds in Lead, making the event much more socially-distanced and safe.
Ward said the chamber has already ordered the fireworks for the Labor Day weekend celebration. She explained that the Gold Camp Jubilee committee has a variety of activities planned to draw tourists on Sunday during the event, such as a community dinner and a movie in the park. She also said the committee is targeting local tourism for this event.
“We recognize that this is not going to be an event that is bringing the kind of tourism we would normally have for the Fourth of July,” Ward said. “It’s not necessarily bringing people from out of state. It is my hope that it is going to be a lot of local tourism and helping people from Spearfish and Rapid City remember that Lead is an awesome place to come and visit. So, we just decided with our small crew to make fireworks the grand finale and that would be the end.”
However, City Commissioner Colin Greenfield asked whether the Chamber has a contingency plan for the celebration, if COVID-19 numbers start to increase after the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.
“I’m all for the fireworks,” Greenfield said. “I think it could be socially-distanced. However, we do have a lot of unknowns with the Rally. Can there be a contingency plan?”
Commissioner Joel Edgar suggested that if there is a spike in COVID-19 cases, the fireworks could be postponed to WinterFest, slated for Jan.29-31, 2021.
City Administrator Mike Stahl told members of the commission that if necessary, it is possible to store the ordered fireworks to be used at a later date.
“They can sit in an explosive bunker and they’ve done that for us before when we were rained out, or when we couldn’t shoot them because it was so dry,” he said.
Ward said currently, the chamber does not have a contingency plan for the Gold Camp Jubilee celebration, and she hopes to be able to move forward with it for the good of the Lead business community.
“The fireworks are something that I was really disappointed to have had to cancel on the Fourth of July,” Ward, who also serves as the director of the Homestake Visitor Center said. “It’s an outdoor event. It’s something you can be apart from people and still enjoy. I don’t see the need to put it off. If you don’t feel comfortable coming to things, then you shouldn’t come to things. But we still have to make it through the winter. I still need these events for the visitor center. I have to make money to make it through the winter, and if I don’t have events, I don’t have the traffic I need to make it through the winter. I am not alone as a manager of a business when I say that I depend on the special events in Lead to boost my sales and traffic. It’s not that I don’t care about what’s happening. We’ve been incredibly busy for three months and nothing has happened. There hasn’t been a spike, and there hasn’t been a huge increase in hospitalizations.”
Everett said overall, he is happy to see the Chamber working with city staff when making plans for the event.
“The parks people have to do a lot of the cleanup, and they asked if it could be moved to Monday,” he said. “I’m OK with that, too, if it helps the staff, that’s great. It’s really not a big deal. I was just really wanting to get to know why Sunday versus Monday, and voice my opinion.”
