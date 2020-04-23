South Dakota’s largest education conference moves online

RAPID CITY — For more than 30 years, the TIE Conference has brought the latest technology tools and teaching trends to educators across the region each April. The conference rotates between Rapid City and Sioux Falls and regularly draws more than a thousand participants.
This year, due to COVID-19, those attending the annual conference did so from the safety of their own homes on April 20. Participation nearly doubled, as more than 2,000 educators and community members registered for the TIE20 Virtual Conference.
TIE Director, Dr. Julie Mathiesen, says that TIE Learning Specialists pivoted quickly to offer the conference as a free online event:
“Providing the TIE20 Virtual Conference as a service was our way of conveying our gratitude and appreciation to educators for all that they are doing to continue to serve learners. Our education system was not designed to manage change of this magnitude, but teachers, schools, and families have stepped up in incredibly innovative and creative ways to meet students’ learning needs.”
