South Dakota’s COVID-19 hospitalizations rise, cases decline

SIOUX FALLS (AP) — South Dakota health officials reported Tuesday that the number of hospitalizations increased while active cases statewide have decreased.
The Department of Health recorded 278 new infections of coronavirus, while 373 people have made full recoveries, meaning that 4,179 people statewide have active infections. The state has recorded the nation’s second-highest number of new cases per capita over the last two weeks. There were 649 new cases per 100,000 people, according to Johns Hopkins researchers.
The number of hospitalizations has continued to climb, reaching 250. Those COVID-19 patients are occupying 10% of the state’s hospital beds and 20% of Intensive Care Units. About 46% of hospital beds and 27% of Intensive Care Units are available.
In Lawrence County, 12 new cases were reported Tuesday.
In Meade County, six new cases were reported Tuesday.
In Butte County, four new cases were reported Tuesday.
Monument Health has seen a sharp spike in the number of hospitalized patients with the virus.
There were 50 people hospitalized Tuesday with COVID-19. That is up from 28 on Sunday.
Black Hills State University is reported 10 students and one staff member with active infections. There are 47 students and staff who are quarantined or in isolation.
Over the course of the pandemic, 24,876 people have tested positive for the virus in South Dakota. About 82% of them have fully recovered, but 248 have died. No new deaths were reported Tuesday.
