South Dakota reports two more COVID-19 deaths, 55 cases

SIOUX FALLS (AP) — South Dakota on Saturday recorded two more deaths from COVID-19 a day after state health officials reported a record number of deaths from the virus.
The two people who died were men, with one in his 60s and the other in his 70s, according to data from the Department of Health. Officials reported six deaths on Friday, the highest number since the pandemic began. A total of 109 people have died from COVID-19.
The number of daily confirmed cases statewide has remained mostly steady over the last two weeks, with health officials adding 55 more cases on Saturday. Although 7,454 people in South Dakota have been confirmed to have the virus over the course of the pandemic, nearly 87% of those people have recovered. There are currently 65 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the Department of Health.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
