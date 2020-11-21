South Dakota reports 36 COVID deaths Friday

SPEARFISH — South Dakota on Friday reported 36 residents died of COVID-19.
This marks the second-highest daily death total since the pandemic began, eclipsed only by Nov. 15 when 53 deaths among South Dakota residents were reported. In total, 741 South Dakotans have died from the virus.
The state Department of Health also reported 1,328 new COVID-19 cases.
Lawrence County reported 22 new COVID infections Friday along with five deaths.
Lawrence County reported its first COVID-19 cases on March 27 with two people testing positive. On June 1, 11 had been infected; July 1, 19 had been infected; on Aug. 1, 27 had been infected. And then the cases began to skyrocket. By Sept. 1, 229 Lawrence County residents had been infected. On Oct. 1, the state reported 442 county residents had contracted it, and on Nov. 1, 1,061 residents had tested positive for the virus. As of Friday there were 1,779 positive cases.
The county reported its first death from COVID-19 on Aug. 15. There were two more on Aug. 26, and a total of 18 as of Friday.
In Meade County, the first case was reported March 25. On June 1, 21 had tested positive; July 1, 49; and Aug. 1, 71 county residents had contracted the virus. Again the number of new cases began to quickly rise. On Sept. 1, 305 residents had the virus; Oct. 1, saw 585 cases; on Nov. 1, 1,040 residents had tested positive, and as of Friday, with 25 new cases reported 1,541 Meade County residents had contracted the virus.
The county recorded its death from the virus on June 5. On Sept. 12, two more were reported, and that number has slowly increased to 12 as of Friday.
In Butte County, the first case was recorded July 8.
On Aug. 1, 10 people had tested positive; Sept. 1, 47; Oct. 1, 121; and Nov. 1, 420. On Friday, with four new cases and three new deaths, a total of 642 Butte County residents had contracted the virus.
Butte County’s first death from the disease was noted July 15. As of Friday, 12 residents had died.
Monument Health reported 89 people hospitalized with COVID-19. The department of Health noted that 22% of hospital beds in the Black Hills region were available.
