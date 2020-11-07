South Dakota reports 28 new COVID-19 deaths

PIERRE — For the second day in a row, South Dakota saw a record number of COVID-19 deaths Friday. The state reported 28 more people died of the virus.
The South Dakota Department of Health reported 816 new active cases bringing the total in the state to 14,426 — also a South Dakota record.
The new deaths bring the state to a total of 510 dead from COVID-19.
Lawrence County saw 51 new cases on Friday.
Meade County recorded 22 new cases and Butte County saw 13 new cases and one new death recorded from COVID-19.
Black Hills State University reported 65 students and six staff members with active infections. There are 184 students and staff who are quarantined or in isolation because of the virus.
Monument Health reported 93 patients hospitalized with the virus. The state health department reported that there are 26% of hospital beds available in the Black Hills region which consists of the majority of Western South Dakota
