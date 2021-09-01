South Dakota National Guard to help Monument Health with COVID-19 testing

Gabe Heck (Belle Fourche football): Heck had four receptions for 101 yards and he had seven tackles on defense.

Peyton Millis (Spearfish football): Millis had six catches for 176 yards and one touchdown. He also had seven tackles on the night, and he had a total of 20 return yards.

Charles Alberts (Belle Fourche boys soccer): Alberts tallied three goals against Sturgis Brown on Tuesday, which resulted in a 5-1 win for the Broncs. Alberts has scored 19 goals in only five games for the Belle Fourche this season.

Vote

View Results