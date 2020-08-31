South Dakota exceeds 13K total coronavirus cases

SIOUX FALLS (AP) — South Dakota health officials say the state has exceeded 13,000 total confirmed cases of the coronavirus.
The South Dakota Department of Health on Sunday reported 380 newly confirmed cases of the coronavirus, raising the state’s total to 13,322 since the pandemic hit.
The Argus Leader reports more than 2,000 cases have been reported in the last seven days. That accounts for about 15% of South Dakota’s total cases during the pandemic.
Sunday’s total follows a new record of positive tests recorded on Saturday – 425.
No new deaths were reported, keeping the state’s total at 167.
Of the new cases reported Sunday, over half were attributed to people between the ages of 10-29. Officials report 154 of them were people aged 20-29 and 60 were in those between the ages of 10-19.
Pennington County reported the most new cases on Sunday with 69. Minnehaha County, the state’s most populous county, reported 57 new cases.
Meade County had 15 new cases reported Sunday for a total of 294.
Lawrence County had seven new cases reported Sunday for a total of 217.
Butte County had one new case reported Sunday for a total of 46.
More cases associated with the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally were reported in Colorado.
There are now 20 cases stemming from the Rally, prompting state heath officials there to as those who attended the Rally and have symptoms to be tested immediately.
At least eight other states have reported coronavirus cases linked to the annual Rally, tallying at least 100 people with the virus.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.