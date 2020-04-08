Some seasons canceled; other campaigns on hold

SPEARFISH — The youth sports schedule seems to clear just a bit with each passing day, but no satisfaction has resulted.
Spearfish, Lead-Deadwood, Belle Fourche, and Sturgis have officially canceled their soccer seasons for this spring.
The South Dakota High School Baseball Association announced Tuesday that it is canceling its 2020 season. Lead-Deadwood had a team.
Other sports such as youth baseball and softball are in a holding pattern.
“Our governor is talking that we’re not going to get our peak until the end of June with this COVID deal,” Belle Fourche Youth Soccer President Brandon Ruby said.
“We just want to make sure that our families and kids are safe, and that they have that opportunity,” he added.
Belle Fourche’s preseason registration featured roughly 120 players. Ruby said those registration dollars will be refunded.
“We feel it’s important due to these economic times,” he added.
Spearfish Youth Soccer President Larry Gould agreed the decision was an easy one, in light of everything that has happened.
“We’re looking at options for possibly having a summer season if things progress in the right direction,” Gould said. He added Spearfish is working on things each day and has contacted with the Black Hills Rapids (Rapid City) director about this to get the kids out and working on soccer-related activities.
Gould went on to say registration money for this season will be refunded. “We have to figure out how we’re going to go about doing that with the company that we use for our registration,” he added.
As for the immediate future, Gould said, the Spearfish board will email a series of YouTube videos. He added the board is also considering purchasing an app through the club for players to challenge themselves with other players.
Gould said about 366 players signed up for soccer in Spearfish for the spring campaign.
What can these players do to keep remaining safe?
“Putting a soccer ball at their feet and getting as many touches as they can,” Gould advised. “There’s no such thing as a bad touch on a soccer ball.”
Gould agreed all of this depends on a situation which can change on a daily basis.
Roughly 65 players signed up for Lead-Deadwood Youth Soccer this spring. Board President Samantha Burleson said the decision was made earlier this spring.
“Through the whole process, we were following the guidelines of South Dakota State Youth Soccer and the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention),” Burleson said.
The board decided to reimburse registration funds to the families. Burleson hopes to have free soccer clinics, scrimmages, and other events if the virus clears up.
This decision was disappointing for everyone, especially Burleson. “That’s because I love the sport so much,” said Burleson, who is also a certified coach and referee.
Burleson would have coached a team of 14-year-olds that started with her in the sport seven years ago. “I am really appreciative of that group of kids,” she said.
Sturgis Soccer Board President Don Wolkanhauer said families of registered players would receive a refund, with the option of donating to the association should they wish to do so.
“This is the first season since I moved back here in 2004 that we didn’t have soccer,” said Wolkenhauer, a Sturgis native. He added soccer is different from other sports in that it is played year-round.
Roughly 220 players registered for the spring season, according to Wolkenhauer. The situation for youth baseball and softball differs just a bit from that of soccer.
Belle Fourche Youth Baseball President Jason Lafayette said that campaign has been postponed until further notice.
Little League International gave a tentative resumption date of May 11. “If they decide to push even further than that, then we will follow suit,” Lafayette said.
Registration numbers for Minors’ baseball increased in Belle Fourche with Majors’ numbers holding strong, according to Lafayette. The city will have two of each, with a total of 45 players.
Belle Fourche added Senior Legion baseball to its Junior Legion program for this year. Lafayette said the numbers were phenomenal.
Lafayette and the Senior Legion head coach, Randy Doran, have discussed providing videos that players may watch at home. They center on drills that may be done in the yard with immediate family.
“The thing that scares us right now at this point is these kids, come May 11, jumping straight into games without any practices and injuries,” Lafayette said. “What practice prevents is those injuries and such.”
Lead-Deadwood Girls’ Softball Association President Ashley Bertrand said Tuesday U.S. Softball has not presented any new guidelines. “They’re going with what your state and your cities are saying,” Bertrand added.
Bertrand said she must contact the city of Deadwood to learn when the Keene Park area will be open for the teams to use the field. She added no final decisions have been made.
“A board meeting is our next step for Lead-Deadwood,” Bertrand said. “After that, we need to get with the other Northern Hills communities — Belle Fourche, Sturgis, and Spearfish — to see how we are going to proceed.”
Attempts to reach other groups were not successful as of press time.
