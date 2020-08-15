Smoking and possibly vaping, can increase risks of serious health consequences from COVID-19

A growing body of medical research shows that cigarette smokers and possibly e-cigarette users face a significantly higher risk for serious complications from COVID-19 than non-users.
Medical professionals across the country are also worried that smoking or vaping may increase a person’s chances of getting COVID-19 in the first place, though research on that connection remains anecdotal or incomplete.
The research is strongest on the connection between smoking and COVID-19 in regard to the risk of severe complications, including death.
Doctors and researchers are also increasingly concerned that vaping, using hookahs and smoking marijuana may carry many of the same risks as cigarette smoking when it comes to the coronavirus, an airborne virus that attacks the respiratory system.
The findings are highly relevant in South Dakota, which in 2019 led all neighboring states in the rate of cigarette smoking, with 19.3% of adults currently smoking, according to the American Lung Association. That rate is 18% higher than the national average of 16.4% and more than 25% higher than smoking rates in Nebraska (15.4%) or Minnesota (14.5%).
Youth use of tobacco and vaping products in South Dakota is also a concern for health officials. In 2017, 10.1% of South Dakota high school students reported smoking cigarettes at least once in the past month, while 17.3% of high-schoolers and 2.5% of middle-schoolers reported vaping in the past month.
The American Lung Association in 2020 gave South Dakota “F” grades in four of five measurements it uses to gauge tobacco-control efforts by states and the nation.
Health professionals in South Dakota and across the country are highlighting the dangers of smoking and vaping to inform the public and improve overall public health, but also to send a message that increased health risks amid the pandemic should provide one more reason to quit.
“I think we just need to use our common sense in that smoking and vaping cause inflammation in your lungs, and COVID-19 attacks the lungs, so smoking and vaping are just adding fuel to the fire,” said Darcy Ellefson, a respiratory therapy program specialist at the Sanford Wellness Center in Sioux Falls. “If people are worried about COVID-19 and having infection or getting a severe infection, there’s one thing you can do quickly, and that is you can quit smoking and you can quit vaping.”
The federal Centers for Disease Control & Prevention lists smoking among a dozen conditions that might put people at greater risk of severe illness from COVID-19.
Reports in the New England Journal of Medicine in April and May found that smokers were 2.4 times more likely to have severe symptoms from COVID-19 and 1.79 times more likely to die than non-smokers. The Nicotine & Tobacco Research group reported in May 2020 that an analysis of 19 peer-reviewed studies indicated that progression of COVID-19 symptoms occurred at nearly twice the rate in smokers compared to non-smokers.
In South Dakota, about 22% of the roughly 9,000 cases of COVID-19 reported as of Aug. 3 were either in smokers or former smokers, according to Joshua Clayton, state epidemiologist. About half of the ongoing chronic conditions reported by COVID-19 patients in South Dakota were related to smoking, Clayton said.
Breaking data down by gender, male COVID-19 patients had a higher rate of smoking or being former smokers (23.7%) than women (16.2%). Among those reporting they are currently smokers, the highest smoking rates were in the age range of 20-29 (12.4%) and the range of 30-39 (12.8%).
A News Watch analysis of COVID-19 case counts across the Great Plains does not appear to indicate a clear connection between the smoking rate and rate of infection from the coronavirus. The review showed that South Dakota has not seen a disproportionate number of cases compared to neighboring states with lower smoking rates.
Still, Clayton said smokers should do their best to quit as soon as possible.
“Being a current or former cigarette smoker may increase your risk of severe illness from COVID-19,” Clayton wrote to News Watch in an email. “If you currently smoke, quit. If you used to smoke, don’t start again and if you’ve never smoked, don’t start.”
Clayton urged people who want help quitting to visit the South Dakota Quitline website at sdquitline.com or to call 1-866-737-8487.
Smoking cigarettes or marijuana, vaping nicotine or nicotine-free gels, or using a hookah can heighten the dangers associated with COVID-19 in a handful of ways, most tied to the inflammation they all cause in the lungs.
First, smoking or inhaling any chemicals into the lungs can damage or kill the cilia in the lungs that, when healthy, act like brushes to clear away dirt and viruses from sensitive lung tissues, thereby reducing the chance of infection. Damage to cilia can make lungs more susceptible to any virus, including coronavirus.
Smokers also tend to have more phlegm in their lungs, which can grab hold of viruses and increase the chance of infection, Ellefson said.
Cigarette smoking is also linked to other serious health problems, including a host of respiratory illnesses, that are known as co-morbidities to coronavirus, or pre-existing conditions that increase the risk of serious complications from COVID-19.
People who smoke or vape also tend to make many hand-to-mouth movements each day, increasing the chance of introducing the coronavirus into their systems, Ellefson said.
One of the emerging risk factors from nicotine taken by smoking or vaping is an increase in what are known as angiotensin-converting enzyme-2, or ACE2, epithelial cells in the bronchial system. ACE2 enzymes are part of what allows viruses to attach or take hold in the lungs, making smokers and possibly vape users more likely to suffer infection from any virus.
In regard to the SARS CoV-2 virus, the coronavirus now sweeping the planet, one unique feature is that it appears to be much more likely to bind to ACE2 cells than other viruses. That may make smokers and vape users more susceptible to COVID-19 than non-users of nicotine, according to a May 2020 article in the European Respiratory Journal.
“Cigarette smoke has been identified and linked to increasing expression of the binding site for the cause of the 2020 pandemic,” the May article noted. “With this, an avoidable and potentially gigantic risk-factor has emerged for COVID-19.”
While the research on the risks of smoking and COVID-19 is more advanced than in regard to vaping, numerous articles highlight the increased risks of vaping in relation to cardiovascular health, and particularly lung health.
As a lung doctor who is also a pediatrician and a parent, Brian Williams of the University of Wisconsin said he was disappointed to see e-cigarettes and vaping products marketed as a safe replacement for cigarette smoking, and he remains concerned about the increased risks related to COVID-19.
Williams said the emergence of nearly 3,000 cases of what is called Vaping-Associated Lung Illness across the country over the past year, coupled with respiratory problems he has seen in patients who vape, make it clear that vaping carries its own set of risks for lung inflammation and disease.
So far, South Dakota has reported 13 cases of the vape-associated lung disease that can lead to hospitalization or death, according to the state health department. Many of the vape-associated cases across the country involved people with pre-existing respiratory conditions and were also tied to the use of cannabis products introduced into vaping gels.
Zach Burckhard, secretary of the Dakota Vaping Association, which represents vape-product outlets across the state, said the use of vape products remains a safer alternative for adults who want to avoid the known dangers of smoking tobacco.
The vaping industry has taken several steps to keep youth away from vape devices and supports laws restricting youth use. He also said proprietors do their best to keep patrons fully informed about vaping and the latest research on use.
“The Dakota Vaping Association and its member businesses take the virus seriously, recommending the guidelines set forth by the state and CDC be followed,” Burckhard wrote.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.