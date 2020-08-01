Smithfield, OSHA reach agreement on sharing information

SIOUX FALLS (AP) — Smithfield Foods and federal workplace safety investigators have reached an agreement over sharing information on a coronavirus outbreak at Smithfield’s pork processing plant in South Dakota.
As part of the Occupational Health and Safety Administration’s investigation into an outbreak, which resulted in over 850 COVID-19 infections among workers at a Sioux Falls pork processing plant, the federal government in June had subpoenaed South Dakota’s Department of Health for test results, photos of the plant and correspondence with Smithfield.
But the company asked a federal judge to quash the subpoena, arguing that it shared information with the state health officials under the agreement that it would be protected.
Smithfield argued the subpoena would “chill critical collaborations” between public health agencies and businesses that have been deemed essential.
According to court documents filed this week asking a federal judge in South Dakota to dismiss the matter, the federal government and Smithfield have now reached an agreement. It was not clear what the agreement entailed.
Smithfield and OSHA did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Smithfield closed the plant for several weeks in April after state officials requested a temporary closure.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.