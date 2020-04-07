Sierra Ward reflects on college volleyball journey

SPEARFISH — Sierra Ward serves as the hometown favorite on the Black Hills State University volleyball team.
The outside hitter-right side hitter was born in Fruitdale, graduated from Belle Fourche High School in 2018, and has played on the Yellow Jackets’ roster for two seasons.
“It’s gone by really fast; I will have to say that,” Ward said. She added she has enjoyed a really smooth transition from high school to the college level.
Many factors have contributed to that seamless shift. Close proximity to home is only one of those.
“I have a great coach, and my teammates are awesome,” Ward said. “Even during this hard time when we’re all at home right now, we’re still close-knit. We still are pushing each other to do better.”
Ward added it is nice to be close to home and enjoy family support at her matches. Belle Fourche and Spearfish are only about 15 miles apart.
She recorded 260 attacking kills during the 2019 season, for an average of 2.48 per game. Both numbers were second on the Yellow Jackets’ team.
Ward also collected 70 total blocks (second on the team) and 58 digs in helping Black Hills State finish 10-8 in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference, 12-15 overall.
The Lady Yellow Jackets qualified for the postseason tournament and fell to Metro State-Denver.
On-court highlights include a selection to the conference’s honorable mention squad.
Ward was named to the first all-academic All-Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference team. She carries a 4.0 grade point average (on a 4.00-point scale) while majoring in math and science education.
“This is really something I take pride in,” Ward said in describing the academic honor. “Academics is a big part of my success.”
Ward’s decorated high school career included surpassing the 1,000 attacking kill plateau and earning All-Black Hills Conference honors.
She helped the Lady Broncs place fourth at the state Class A tournament and signed a letter of intent to play at Black Hills State.
Despite her high school success, Ward knew things would be hard going into her first season at Black Hills State.
“Like everyone else coming in, they had all been the stars of their high school too,” Ward said. “I knew it would be a big transition, and I had to humble myself early to prepare for that.”
Ward said she also had to place much more focus on her collegiate schoolwork.
Her first-season statistics included 33 attacking kills for an average of 1.14 per set. She added seven digs and 23 total blocks.
She felt a bit more comfortable going into that second season and wanted to be more of a leader.
“My goal was to, in general, support my team in whatever my role was going to be,” Ward said. That included staying positive at all times.
“One thing, for sure, is the amount of travel,” Ward said in outlining the differences between high school and college athletics. Black Hills State traveled to New Mexico, Utah, and Colorado for its matches; Belle Fourche only had to go as far as South Dakota’s eastern side.
The amount of time spent on a sport is also much greater in college than in high school.
Ward was asked about keeping the proper balance between athletics and academics in college.
“The nice thing about college is, you also have a lot of free time,” she said. “I think I just really had to have accountability and motivation to stay on top of my studies.”
Ward and the rest of the Black Hills State student population are currently on extended spring break because of the coronavirus pandemic. That will preceded roughly two weeks of online learning.
“I just work out at home,” Ward said. She follows plans the coaches and athletic trainers send.
Ward talked about how her time at Belle Fourche is helping her at Black Hills State.
The Belle Fourche teachers really valued academics, according to Ward. She said Lady Broncs’ head coach Loree Schlichtemeier gave Ward the confidence she needed to succeed on the collegiate level.
