Seniors begin receiving COVID-19 vaccines

SPEARFISH — Residents and staff members at Sandstone Senior Living received their first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine Friday morning.
Pictured is Vera, her last name was not provided, receiving the vaccine. She was among 27 residents and about 25 staff members who received the shots.
Angie Besler, marketing director at the center, said the seniors and staff were happy to receive the vaccine.
“It’s the start to going back to normal for them,” Besler said. “It helps alleviate the concern of catching it. They’ve been worried about contracting (the virus.)”
Besler said none of the residents have contracted COVID-19.
“We’ve been pretty lucky,” Besler said.
