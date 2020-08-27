SD universities report over 90 COVID-19 cases

SIOUX FALLS (AP) — South Dakota universities reported over 90 cases of coronavirus cases among students and staff through an online dashboard that was launched on Tuesday.
The University of South Dakota reported the highest number of people affected by the coronavirus, with 61 active cases and 331 people in quarantine. Four other public universities reported cases among students and staff, with a total of 32 cases.
Black Hills State University reported six self-reported positive cases among students, and 17 students and staff members are currently in isolation, according to information provided by the university.
Executive Director of the Board of Regents Brian Maher said the dashboards will provide the public with a real-time look at case numbers, the Argus Leader reported. The Department of Health is giving a weekly report on the number of cases in schools and universities statewide, but will not provide a breakdown by school or district. The Department is leaving it up to individual districts or schools to report cases to parents and students.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.