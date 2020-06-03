SD universities adjust schedules

SIOUX FALLS (AP) — South Dakota’s public universities announced Wednesday they won’t have students return to campus after the Thanksgiving break in order to mitigate coronavirus infections.
The six public universities plan to bring students back to campus for classes in August, three days earlier than planned. But students will complete final exams remotely after the Thanksgiving break. The adjusted schedule will reduce student travel and the risk of coronavirus infections spreading on campus, said Regents President John W. Bastian.
“Everyone is looking for ways to successfully operate during a global pandemic and avoid the spread of this coronavirus wherever possible,” he said.
The universities will also hold classes on three holidays — Labor Day, Native American Day, and Veterans Day — to make up for the lost class time and to further discourage students from traveling.
At BHSU, classes begin on campus Aug. 19, a few days earlier than previously scheduled. Instead of returning to campus after the Thanksgiving recess Nov. 25-29, students will complete their final exams remotely and the semester will finish Dec. 8.
“We know students want to come back to campus this fall and we are looking forward to welcoming them back,” BHSU President Dr. Laurie S. Nichols said. “The safety and health of everybody on campus remains our priority. Our region and the world needs educated workers to meet the challenges now and in the future.”
After the Thanksgiving holiday, students have several non-class days available as they prepare for final exams Dec. 2-8. The BHSU campus will be closed between Christmas and New Year’s Day to facilitate deep cleaning and other preparations for the spring semester.
Nichols noted that a task force made up of faculty, staff, and students is continuing to make recommendations for changes on campus to maintain a quality educational experience during the pandemic including using larger classrooms to accommodate social distancing; cleaning and sanitizing rooms and labs between classes; postponing study abroad programs; and offering more single residence hall rooms. BHSU is highly recommending facemasks are worn by everyone on campus.
BHSU is working with Monument Health to establish protocols that are consistent with guidelines from the Center for Disease Control and is following all state and city guidelines. Training is being provided to faculty, staff and students regarding all new protocols as they arrive on campus.
At the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology classes also begin Aug. 19.
“We are working to provide a safe and productive educational and research environment for our students, faculty, and staff,” said South Dakota Mines President Jim Rankin. “Our Return to Campus Plan helps guide our actions and efforts to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in the coming months. Our emergency management team and Rockers Return Task Force are also monitoring the situation in the local community and will update our plan accordingly.”
The Thanksgiving break will begin on Wednesday, Nov. 25, and conclude Nov. 29. After the break, students have two non-class days to prepare for final exams, which will take place Dec. 2-8. A decision on the status of the South Dakota Mines fall commencement is coming soon.
The Board of Regents, which oversees the universities, said it plans to announce further measures to mitigate coronavirus infections.
