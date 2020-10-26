SD tops 1,000 virus cases for 2nd time in 3 days

SIOUX FALLS (AP) — The number of new COVID-19 cases in South Dakota increased by more than 1,000 for the second time in three days, state health officials reported Sunday.
The state Department of Health reported 1,063 new cases in the last day, two days after the state recorded a daily high of 1,185 cases. A total of 3,187 positive tests were confirmed in the last three days and 37,979 cumulative infections have been diagnosed since the pandemic began.
There have been 10,411 positive tests in Minnehaha County, which includes Sioux Falls.
Lawrence County saw 22 new cases Sunday.
Meade County saw 15 new cases Sunday.
Butte County saw 11 new cases Sunday.
Black Hills State University reported 40 students and three staff members with active infections. There are 123 students and staff in isolation or quarantine.
Monument Health reported 77 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in its network.
The health department reported 30% of beds are available in the Black Hills region which covers the vast majority of Western South Dakota.
Figures compiled Saturday by Johns Hopkins University researchers shows there were more than 1,155 new cases per 100,000 people in South Dakota over the past two weeks. That ranks second in the country behind North Dakota for new cases per capita.
There are 366 patients being treated in medical facilities across the state for complications due to COVID-19, state data shows.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.