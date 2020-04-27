SIOUX FALLS (AP) — Two Republican leaders of the South Dakota Senate accused of being drunk on the final day of the 2020 legislative session apologized Friday for their behavior.
Members of the Senate Interim Investigation Committee warned Senate Majority Leader Kris Langer of Dell Rapids and Senate Pro Tempore Brock Greenfield of Clark not to appear at the Capitol again when their sobriety could be questioned, the Argus Leader reported.
Legislators who were at the Capitol that day testified before the panel Friday that Langer and Greenfield appeared too intoxicated to lead the Senate in the final hours of the session last month and that Lt. Gov. Larry Rhoden stepping in was the only reason the Senate was able to complete its work that day.
“There’s no doubt in my mind that both of them were drunk,” said House Majority Leader Lee Qualm, a Republican from Platte.
Langer said the two left the Capitol to drink during a Senate break that night. Greenfield said he’s sorry for the time the Senate has spent on the investigation when there are more pressing issues in the state.
The nine-member committee voted unanimously to admonish Langer and Greenfield for violating the Legislature’s code of conduct. A report will be submitted to the full Senate.
(1) comment
I'm a Republican. This is disgraceful. If you were in a private company, public company, you would be fired. A lot of people look to these people for direction---do the right thing, resign, and go hang out at the bar.
